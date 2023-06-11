There were no lifeguards when the man drowned trying to save his daughter

The tragedy happened on the beach Avon-by-the-Sea, in Monmouth County, around 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Witnesses said the 15-year-old jumped into the water from a rock barrier used as a breakwater.
Lifeguards do not allow anyone to walk on the breakwater, but no rescuers were present at the time of the incident. Many New Jersey beaches will remain without lifeguards until June 17.
A rip current carried the young woman into the open sea. Seeing his daughter struggling to get back to shore, the man jumped into the water to save her.
The bathers at the spot informed the authorities about the incident and several rescue agencies came and rescued the father and daughter. After about ten minutes they managed to save the young woman, but almost an hour and a half later the man was found lifeless.
“There are two currents along New Jersey’s beaches that usually run in the same direction, but sometimes they cross and that’s when it’s hard to get out,” explains local resident Mario Meza.
What to do and what not to do if caught in a rip current
Rip currents are common when the wind is blowing, but can also occur when the sea is calm and the weather is sunny. No one is exempt from being swept away by them, even professional swimmers.
Here’s what you should do if you find yourself in one of them
- Don’t fight against the current.
- Swim upstream in a direction parallel to the shore.
- Be quiet to conserve energy.
- Whenever possible, swim at the beach under a lifeguard.
- If you see someone in danger, get help from a lifeguard or call 911!
Two parents enjoying a day at Miami Beach drowned while trying to save the life of an 11-year-old girl.
Just after 5:30 this Wednesday evening, authorities began receiving several emergency calls about what was happening about 200 feet off the coast of Miami Beach, at the height of 54th Street and Collins Avenue.
Miami Beach rescue workers have found the body of Kirk Mungia, who tried to save the life of his 11-year-old daughter after being caught in a rip current Thursday morning.
Ariel Romero Velasquez was a Good Samaritan who saw a father and his daughter struggling in the sea and rushed to help them, but rescuers pulled him unconscious from the sea and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Another Good Samaritan was able to pull the boy out of the water.
Both the families are completely shaken by this tragedy. “He was a person who was very loved by people, with many friends, he always helped everyone, he gave it to everyone who could give him a hand. He was a great person,” said Ariel Romero Garcia, son of Ariel Romero Velasquez. .
Officials advise not to enter the water if the red flag is raised, and if you are caught in a rip current, do not attempt to swim against the current, but stay parallel to the shore.
