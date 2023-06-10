They accuse the Cuban couple of “perpetual fraud” over a botched remodel in Miami.

Specialists from the Homestead Police Department in Miami, along with the Florida County Contractors License Enforcement Division, took legal action against a married Cuban couple living in that city, identified as Mariby Martinez Rodriguez, 50, and Rodolfo Perez Sanchez, 51.

According to reports from media The two were accused of “perpetual fraud” for setting up a company to remodel houses, kitchens, etc., and not fulfilling the contracts they collected in advance with deposits, which they later failed to return.

After one of the victims complained to the district police, investigators figured out the fraudsters’ “pattern” and verified that they did not actually do any of the work they were hired to do, in this case a kitchen, which never happened. They remodeled. They also refused to return the deposit.

The Cubans lived in Miami and operated a company registered as Yes Pro Services Inc. By doing so they advertise as remodelers, charge for work in advance, then quit halfway through, victimizing victims.

Accused Cuban wedding in Miami

But this time, the scammer, retired Marine Elaine Haran, hired scammers to renovate her kitchen in 2021 and paid $10,000 in advance out of a total of $20,000. For two years the woman managed a kitchen that was a disaster.

Now the Cuban couple faces three charges, a third-degree felony for receiving money as contractors. Another first-degree misdemeanor for falsely advertising as a licensed contractor, and a third-degree felony for theft by a contractor.

Miami police believe there are more people who were scammed by this Cuban couple and are asking anyone who is a victim of these matters to contact the Homestead Police Department immediately at (305) 247-1535.