EAD 2023 Procedure in United States: Can I get a job while waiting for my work permit – How to get it – How long does it take – USA – Trends | uses

If you are a foreigner and want to work America Legally, you should know that there is a way to do that and you need to process an Employment Authorization Document (EAD). In this note we tell you who should apply, how to complete the process and whether you can get a job while waiting for approval.

How does the EAD work permit work?

The Employment Authorization Document (EAD) explains United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) pageTo prove to employers that you can be hired in the U.S., remember to have your work permit card before you begin work.

Who can apply for EAD work permit?

You should apply for EAD in the following cases:

You are authorized to work in the United States based on immigration status or circumstances (for example, you Asylum seekers, refugee, or U nonimmigrant) and must show your employment authorization; One

You must apply for a work permit; In other words, you need to apply for employment authorization. For example: You have pending Form I-485 (Application for registration of permanent residence or adjustment of status). You have pending Form I-589 (Cessation of Application for Asylum and Removal). You have nonimmigrant status that allows you to stay in the U.S. but does not allow you to work in the U.S. without first obtaining employment authorization from USCIS (such as a student on an F-1 or M-1 visa).

How much do I have to pay to apply for an EAD work permit?

These costs are:

Filing Fee: US$410, fee may be waived in some cases.

US$410, fee may be waived in some cases. Concept of Biometric Services: $85.

Then, to apply for your Employment Authorization Card in the United States (EAD), you A Application for Employment Authorization (Form 1-765).

How to submit the form?

Read the instructions for the same Form I-765

Complete and sign your Form I-765

If applicable, pay the filing fee

Provide all necessary evidence and documents.

Can I work in the US if I don’t have an EAD permit yet?

The EAD is only one part of what is requested by employers, the other being the Social Security Number (SSN), which should be requested at the same time as the work permit to avoid delays. Both are proof that you can work in the United States at the time you complete the Form I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification.

Employers cannot hire without seeing a job applicant’s EAD and the risks of working without the relevant authorization are high, including:

Deportation.

3 to 10 years barred from re-entering the US.

Problems with visa processing, change of immigration status and other benefits.