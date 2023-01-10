Joe Biden’s lawyers have returned classified documents found in the president’s office to the National Archives

Secret documents found in Joe Biden’s private office (REUTERS/Henry Romero)

At least a dozen classified documents from the time of the current President of the United States, Joe BidenAs Vice President during administration Obama were Found in the President’s private office in November.

Biden’s lawyers found government ads ahead of midterm congressional elections Ben Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in WashingtonThe president’s personal institution, affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania, where he was an emeritus professor between 2017 and 2019, reports CBS.

In all, at least ten classified documents are accounted for, although it is unclear what they were about or why they were in Biden’s private office and not in the custody of the National Archives.

Federal office holders in America They are required by law to surrender official documents and classified records when their government service ends. however, They can apply under permission, however this is not the caseAccording to the above chain.

The documents date back to Barack Obama’s time as vice president. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

Meanwhile, on this day of discovery – specifically on November 2, 2022–, the attorney’s office White House The National Archives was notified, and the next morning seized the items and gave the information Department of Justice Incident to be investigated.

“The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of records of the Obama-Biden administration, including a small number of documents with classified markings,” the Biden adviser described. Richard Saber In reports CNN.

“The documents were discovered when the president’s personal lawyers were packing files that had been kept in a locked cabinet in preparation for vacating office space at the Ben Biden Center in Washington. “The president used this space from time to time from mid-2017 until the start of the 2020 campaign,” he added.

The White House Counsel’s Office provided information to the National Archives. (REUTERS/Erin Scott)

As described by Saber, The documents are “not subject to prior request or consultation by the Archives.”

These events occur several months later fbi A search was conducted at Winn’s Florida residence Sea-a-lake of the former President Donald Trump To confiscate confidential documents of his presidency which were in his custody without the consent of competent authorities.

Among the documents collected by federal agents during a raid at his Mar-a-Lago home in August, Some secret files were found It describes the military defenses of a foreign government, including its nuclear capabilities.

