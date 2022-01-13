Ben Affleck reveals one of his toughest moments with JLo

Ben Affleck You may have had one of your great moments in your personal life. come with Jennifer LopezBeing a happy father of three children and reaching the peak of his career, not only as an actor, but also as a director, takes him to those places where every artist wants to be.

The son of The 49-year-old can now look back and notice the moments and situations that were a mess back then, but in these hours everything is joy and happiness. In an interview about his life and career for Entertainment Weekly, the American actor recounted how he faced one of his biggest failures in his feature film slate.

Source: Archive

Remarkably, the movie he wants to erase is “Gigli”, the movie he starred in JLo And of course the world thought it would be a box office hit. Directed by Marti Priest, one of their favorite directors, the pair now felt it was a total “yes.” However, the specific circumstances and decisions were not right and made it one of the biggest box office hits of his career.

When asked about failure Ben Affleck I don’t hesitate to express: “The studio at the time, because I started a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, who sold a lot of magazines and seemed to generate a lot of enthusiasm, they stuck with that idea.” comedy. They want the two to be together. More of it! “And it ended up being that famous take on Saturday Night Life: ‘Bad idea,’” he said.

Source: Archive

What sparked the curiosity of the pink press was his love story for Affleck and JLo Off-camera, Not Unreal Made in Film. So everyone was left with a bad taste in their mouths when they found out that that bombshell everyone expected would end up being something of an anecdote and would pass without pain or glory.

on time Affleck He suffered from it and so admitted it in this interview with EW. “I remember saying to Marty on the Friday of the premiere, ‘This is amazing, it’s a tsunami, it couldn’t be worse. Worse than impossible,” he remembered that fateful day.