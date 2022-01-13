Angela Aguilar: What is the cost of the favorite perfume of the “princess” of the Mexican region?

Angela Aguilar She is currently one of the most influential Mexican singers on the music scene and this is because in a few years she has become one of the best voices and young talents on the music scene. Regional Mexican Music.

Facing her popularity, young daughter Baby Aguilar She has grown on social networks, in addition to the increase in the views of her official YouTube channel, as well as the number of concerts, festivals and red carpets she participates in.

And this is exactly what is in a video on his channel Youtube Where he talked about how to look amazing with the best accessories and accessories, revealing his favorite perfume.

The favorite fragrance of the Mexican artist and it smells very exclusive, it is nothing more and nothing less than Santal 33 from Le Labo.

“This is my perfume, sandalwood 33The beautiful singer revealed that she is the only one I use. “It’s my favorite in the world,” he heard her say in another part of the video.

Santal from the exclusive home of Le Labo. Photo: Instagram

How much does Santal 33 from Le Labo cost?

It should be noted that this house has its origins in New Yorkk, their products are made in an exclusive artisanal way and the fragrance can last for up to 24 hours without the need to re-spray on the body.

On the other side Angela Eagles He stresses that the scent of this perfume is what distinguishes it most, to the point that there is no need to use cologne or perfumed creams.

This perfume has a unisex scent and costs approx $126, which is just over 2,000 pesos.

Read on

Angela Aguilar: This is her favorite place in all of Mexico

Angela Aguilar has an amazing voice; This interpretation of “La Malagueña” proves it