Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JP Morgan Chase are closing New York branches within three months: what’s going on

Three of the most important banks in the United States have decided to close some of their branches across New York, much to the surprise of their customers. here they are Bank of America, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase.
According to the weekly bulletin issued by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), The list of banks closing physical branches in the United States is growing With the passage of time.
According to data released by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for In the year 2000 there were 8,000 operating banks Across the country, on the other hand, by 2022 that number has nearly halved.
The decision taken by many financial institutions in New York revolves around the disappearance of about 20 bank branches. This includes banks JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America.
According to many experts, this is a way of putting pressure on people so that more and more customers join online banking. According to Newsbreak, this is a list of bank branches that will be closing in New York over the next few months:
June
- Citizen Bank: Located at 95 Whipple Street, Saratoga Springs
- Citizen Bank: Located at 96 Wolf Ave, Albany
- Citizen Bank: Located at 35 Franklin Plaza, Dansville
- Citizen Bank: Located at 9 Clifton Country Road, Clifton Park
- JP Morgan: located at 1025 Brown St, Peekskill
- Bank of America: located at 2001 Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn
- Capital One: located at 200 W. 135th St, New York
- Capital One: Located at 500 East Fordham Road, Bronx
July
- Wells Fargo: located at 133 North Main St, Port Chester
- Santander Bank: located at 1290 Avenida de las Américas, New York
- Principal Bank: Located at 2315 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca
- JP Morgan: located at 36-63 Main St, Flushing
- JPMorgan: Located at 60 Great Neck Road, Great Neck
August
- Community Bank: Located at 830 Country Rt 64, Elmira
- Community Bank: Located at 26 East Main St, Clifton Springs
- Local bank: located at 331 West Pulteney Street, Corning
- JP Morgan: Located at 402 Halstead Ave, Harrison
- JP Morgan: located at 275 Halstead Ave, Harrison
- The first capital: located at 118 avenue 7, Ciudad Jardin
