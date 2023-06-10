Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JP Morgan Chase are closing New York branches within three months: what’s going on

Three of the most important banks in the United States have decided to close some of their branches across New York, much to the surprise of their customers. here they are Bank of America, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase.

According to the weekly bulletin issued by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), The list of banks closing physical branches in the United States is growing With the passage of time.

According to data released by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for In the year 2000 there were 8,000 operating banks Across the country, on the other hand, by 2022 that number has nearly halved.

The decision taken by many financial institutions in New York revolves around the disappearance of about 20 bank branches. This includes banks JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America.

According to many experts, this is a way of putting pressure on people so that more and more customers join online banking. According to Newsbreak, this is a list of bank branches that will be closing in New York over the next few months:

June

Citizen Bank: Located at 95 Whipple Street, Saratoga Springs

Citizen Bank: Located at 96 Wolf Ave, Albany

Citizen Bank: Located at 35 Franklin Plaza, Dansville

Citizen Bank: Located at 9 Clifton Country Road, Clifton Park

JP Morgan: located at 1025 Brown St, Peekskill

Bank of America: located at 2001 Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn

Capital One: located at 200 W. 135th St, New York

Capital One: Located at 500 East Fordham Road, Bronx

July

Wells Fargo: located at 133 North Main St, Port Chester

Santander Bank: located at 1290 Avenida de las Américas, New York

Principal Bank: Located at 2315 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca

JP Morgan: located at 36-63 Main St, Flushing

JPMorgan: Located at 60 Great Neck Road, Great Neck

August

Community Bank: Located at 830 Country Rt 64, Elmira

Community Bank: Located at 26 East Main St, Clifton Springs

Local bank: located at 331 West Pulteney Street, Corning

JP Morgan: Located at 402 Halstead Ave, Harrison

JP Morgan: located at 275 Halstead Ave, Harrison

The first capital: located at 118 avenue 7, Ciudad Jardin

***

You may also like: