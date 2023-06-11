How to Get an Immigrant Driver’s License in Massachusetts – NBC New England

Beginning July 1, 2023, all eligible Massachusetts residents, regardless of immigration status, may apply for a standard driver’s license. Under the Work and Family Mobility Act.

This law removes the requirement that people provide proof of legal presence in the country to obtain a standard driver’s licence, although there is a process that must be followed to the letter so that you don’t run into complications along the way.

As part of the process, drivers will need to pass a learner’s permit exam, a vision test, and a driving test, as well as other documents proving their identity.

Here’s everything you need to know to get your license, according to the Massachusetts Registration of Vehicles (RMV):

Step 1: Apply for a learner’s permit

Beginning July 1, 2023, you can pre-register to schedule a service center visit and complete a learner permit application online at Mass.Gov/MyRMV. You will be notified via text message and email when an appointment to visit the Service Center becomes available. Appointment required. You will need to specify the permit you are applying for, either “Class D” for a standard license or “Class M” for a motorcycle license. If necessary, you can complete a paper application.

To ensure a smooth process, RMV encourages customers to pay fees in advance online:

The learner permit fee is $30

The cost of the practical test is $35

License cost $50

Remember not to pay anyone else for RMV services.

Second Step: Study for the learner permit test

This test will allow you to demonstrate your knowledge of Massachusetts driving laws to ensure that you are able to drive safely.

While you wait for your appointment, take some time to study for the learner’s permit test, which is available in 35 languages. For more information, read the Driver’s Handbook and take a practice test.

Access the driver’s guide here

Here you ask for a practice exam

For first-time drivers, additional resources are available to help you prepare. Just enter here.

Step 3: Prepare your documents

Before the day of your appointment arrives, make sure you have all the required documents up to date and don’t forget to take them with you. Here we are in detail:

Proof of identity and date of birth

Proof of residency in Massachusetts

Proof of Social Security status

If any document is not in English, you must bring a certified translation.

Step 4: Visit the service center, take the exam, and obtain your learner’s permit

On the day of your scheduled learner’s permit appointment, bring the required documents and complete the application. Service center staff will not be able to submit an application to customers if they do not have a completed application.

At your appointment, you will have an eye exam and will need to pay the learner’s permit fee ($30) if you do not pay it in advance.

You will then choose whether to take the learner permit test in person at the service center or online after your visit.

If you choose to take the test at a service center, the RMV will print the permit and issue it to you.

If you choose to take the test online, you will be given login instructions and credentials to complete the test and will be responsible for printing the pass. You must take the test within 60 days of visiting the Service Center.

Step Five: Practice driving

Once you have your permit, you can begin training with a licensed driver. These drivers must have:

A valid Massachusetts or other state driver’s license

Sit in the passenger seat next to you while driving

You must be at least 21 years old

You have at least one year of driving experience

Step 6: Schedule a test drive

Appointments can be made after you have obtained a learner’s permit.

If you need interpretation for a practical test, we recommend that you bring your own interpreter. You can also request one when you schedule a road test, if needed.

To prepare for the practical test:

On the day of the road test, you must be accompanied by a licensed driver.

Step 7: Take your practical test

Once you pass your road test and pay the license fee ($50) if not paid in advance, you will receive a provisional license allowing you to drive as a licensed driver.

Your official driver’s license will arrive at your mailing address on file with the RMV within 14 days.

