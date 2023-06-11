For these $1 bills, collectors are willing to pay $5,000

he Class of banknote collectors area known as “numismatics” it’s one of the hobbies On the rise lately. On the Internet there is a file An infinite number of people Which sells many tickets that, due to printing errors, are “rare” and in some cases are Highly sought after by collectors Who are able to give them thousands of pesos.

This time a copy of US dollars. This banknote exceeds its face value because it has a look that makes it unique. In this note we explain how to identify it.

the numismatics It is the system that deals with the study of coins. Allows for tuning Valued in a formal manner and facilitate historical disclosure At the same time. Through currency science, an analysis model is created.

It is, in turn, the auxiliary archeology that deals, among other things, with coins or medals issued by a nation. The word numismatics has a second meaning: Hobby collects coins or medals . The term is of Latin origin and is derived from the Greek word “Self” is derived from “nomos” which means “custom or custom”.

How do you recognize the coveted $1 bill?

he $1 bill collectors Bills and coins looking for is $1 This in its design and on one aspect of it in a certain way has the legend.”This certificate is legal tender for all public and private debts It’s a copy dating back to the year 1957, which – apart from not being current – is not from the most distant times and is still in circulation. Therefore, in the event that you own one, it will be necessary to check that it contains these two details prior to bidding.

Ticket details

As untrue as it may sound, some new detail appears almost every day on Argentine banknotes. Of course, sales of these copies are also skyrocketing on virtual platforms such as Mercado Libre.

As we said before, it’s always worth paying attention to, because you never know if it’s a bug in that copy, or if it’s a property that could add a final value. a ticketIn addition to seeing if there is interest in it from the community numismatics.