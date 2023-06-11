June 12, 2023

The most expensive home in Miami? The rent for this property is $350,000 per month.

Zera Pearson June 12, 2023 2 min read

One of the most expensive properties for sale in Miami Beach is currently being rented at $350,000 per month. Learn the details.

specialized site Global Palace Shows off the great condition of the property which has seven bedrooms, a dock, pool, spa, bar, gym and home theater.

Agent David Salomon, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, told the aforementioned website that the “seven-bedroom home is ready” for release.

“It was designed and built to measure for a user who was very involved in the planning process and all the work. He didn’t really use it as much as he thought.”

Because of this, it was recently rented out for $350,000 a month. “It’s a wonderful property. What everyone talks about most are opinions,” Suleiman concedes.

“As soon as you open the front door, you have a direct view of downtown, through the living room and out to the pool,” he said. “It faces west, so you have sunsets every day: a beautiful orange that lights up the whole sky,” he said.

As he explained, the furniture was custom-built for the home, and it would be sold fully furnished.

One of the most expensive homes in Miami

According to the site description, to the left of the front door is a curved, floating staircase that leads to the upper floor, with a saltwater fish tank below. The media room is to the right, and there is also an en-suite bedroom to the left.

The rest of the main floor, Solomon added, is a “large open space” with a bar area, dining room, living room, and elegant kitchen.

See also  What Elon Musk said about rumors of negotiating with Apple to sell Tesla

He also said that the second floor houses five more bedrooms, including the master suite and its large wrap-around porch. Three bedrooms offer direct views of the center and all have a balcony.

Overall, the 7,767 square foot property is stated to have seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two partial bathrooms.

Amenities include a four-car garage with elevator, bar, indoor water feature, home theater, gym, rooftop deck and porches, heated pool and spa, covered summer kitchen, and dock with 70 feet of shoreline.

