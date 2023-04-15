April 15, 2023

Bad Bunny triumphs at Coachella 2023 in front of over 120,000 people: ‘Now everyone wants to be Latino’

April 15, 2023

Indian – Bad Bunnywhich reached the headline at Coachella Festival In 2023, he conquered one of the most important music events in the United States with a concert lasting more than two hours that made several tens of thousands of followers dance in the desert town of Indio, California.

“We are at the Coachella festival, a place of inspiration where many questions are answered. (…) Great artists have passed here. (…) I hope this is the first time I have a day out of this festival, but not the last Puerto Rico introduced, recognizing the importance of the event on Friday.

The Empire Polo Club witnessed the first day of this new edition More than 120,000 people attended – completely complete – and artists such as Gorillaz, Blondie, The Chemical Brothers, Blink-182 or Becky G.

However, the great moment of the evening was the “El Conejo Malo” show, which was lavish with proving versatility in terms of its performances, with time for great choreography, game screens, use of lasers, interactions with real objects such as jet skis and even fireworks.

Creator of “Summer Without You” He was really focused on fulfilling the great expectations placed on him and achieving another milestone in his career: Headline Coachella Festival, which he has already participated in in 2019.

“Now everyone wants to be Latino”He spoke on several occasions during a concert in which he once again revealed how his career has contributed to the establishment of Spanish-language music as one of the most listened to internationally today.

During his performance, Puerto Rico also honored those who opened the doors to Caribbean rhythms in the United States with a tribute to their roots mentioning Hector Lavoe, Tito Puente, and Celia Cruz, as well as pioneering artists such as Daddy Yankee and Tego Calderon, among others.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s crazy to see where reggaeton has gone,” Santos, a young Californian who attended the festival, told EFE during the ceremony.

“Shows why it’s such a hit and look at the collaborations it brings,” added Sarah, a New Yorker who moved to Indio this weekend, after singers like Ñengo Flow, Post Malone or Jhay Cortez hit the stage with Bad Bunny.

Blondie, Gorillaz, and Blink-182 co-star at Coachella

Ahead of the smash hit concert of “Ojitos lindos,” rock band Blondie got the Coachella festival crowd jumping with songs like “Hanging on the Telephone” or “Call Me,” under the baton of icon Debbie Harry.

Alternative group Gorillaz were major names at the time, with a stage show full of colorful visual effects that drove their fans crazy in the later part of the show, when they performed songs like “Feel Good Inc.” Or Clint Eastwood.

“It’s the second time I see them, it was great because they sang a lot of new songs. It was mischievous, although I have to say that they were much quieter than on other occasions,” jokes Mexican Alejandro, who flew in from Ciudad Juarez (Mexico) to Coachella.

We shared a lead role with pop punk in Blink-182, who returned to the stage together after 9 years and decided to open their show with “Family Reunion,” a song that was successfully released in 2000 and received with such enthusiasm on Friday. Like his legendary songs “All the Little Things” and “I Miss You”.

On the other hand, rap music from the east coast of the United States made fans of the hip-hop style shake their heads thanks to the famous performances of New Yorker Pusha-T and young Deutchi, who is a native of Florida, United States; While the melodies of “Afrobeat” paid tribute to the Nigerian Berna Boy and his song “The Last Time”.

The Hispanic cast was performed, in addition to Bad Bunny, by a Californian with Mexican roots Becky G who, just as Colombian Karol G did with her last year, performed on her own.but invited other Latin singers to the show such as the Dominican Natti Natasha or the Mexican El Peso Pluma.

The Coachella 2023 festival, which will be distributed again next weekend, continues on Saturday with a label led by k-pop band Blackpink and Spanish Rosalía, while Sunday will be led by American singer-songwriter Frank Ocean and Iceland. Artist Bjork.

