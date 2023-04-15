All about Coachella 2023, the most important music festival in the US: which artists will perform, schedules and how to watch it live

Blink-182 joined the Coachella 2023 lineup at the last minute. (@coachella)

he Coachella Festival 2023 It started on Friday in the city Indian (California) with a full house confirms its leadership as a reference for world music and as a center for fashion and the latest trends.

Simulating reggaeton style Bad Bunny and fashion “motomami” from the Spaniards Rosalia In their clothes, more than 120,000 people They moved to Coachella Valley (Colorado Desert) to live the experience of attending the most important music event in the United States.

Leather clothes, sequins, boots, cowboy hats, shorts and ’70s knit sweatshirts reigned supreme among the young men who gathered to see artists like him on their first day. Bad Bunny, Blondie, Becky G and the Chemical Brothers.

This event will continue Weekend then on April 21st, 22nd and 23rd. Here is a guide to follow this great music festival:

The official Coachella YouTube channel broadcasts the festival live on six different channels: Coachella stageAnd outdoor theatreAnd the desertAnd MojaveAnd passes And sonorous.

This Saturday’s schedules, which correspond to Los Angeles Time (Coachella)

This Sunday’s schedules, which correspond to Los Angeles Time (Coachella)

The show begins Noon from Indio, California Here are the start times in different countries and cities around the world:

9 pm Spanish time (Nine hours apart from Los Angeles)

4 p.m. in Argentina and Uruguay (four hours difference with Los Angeles)

3 p.m. in Miami, New York, Chile, Paraguay and Venezuela (three hours difference with Los Angeles)

Two in the afternoon in Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia (two hours difference with Los Angeles)

1 p.m. in Mexico (one hour difference with Los Angeles)

There are only tickets available for the second weekend.

general pass: $549 More expenses. Enclosure and daytime parking is permitted all three days. GA Pass holders can visit camping areas.

General pass and transfer: $599 More expenses. Entry to the fairgrounds and day parking is permitted during the three days. GA passport holders can visit campgrounds. Any transportation line included.

VIP pass: $1,069 More expenses. Allows access to the enclosure, daytime parking (preferential parking sold separately) and VIP areas of the enclosure. You can also visit camping areas for cars and tents.

The nearest airport is Palm Springs. In this connection The organization offers all options to get to the festival.

