July 26, 2022

How Much Millionaire Does Tanya Rincon Earn On The Hoy Show?

Lane Skeldon July 26, 2022

Tania Rincon She became one of the most famous announcers on Mexican television. Ever since she first appeared on Azteca’s Venga la Alegría TV show, the host has been able to highlight her charisma and modesty in front of the cameras. After leaving Ajusco, he chose sports programs, but now he stands out in the Today’s programshipping a Millionaire salary on TV.

Since joining Today’s programHe was impressed by the audience and would have even more fans than his fellow broadcasters: Galilea Montego And Andrea Legareta. Followers fill their social networks with positive comments about the good atmosphere that arose in the morning. Tania RinconShe is not only a presenter, but also a model and has a podcast called “Ama de Casa”, which is also part of her source of income.

