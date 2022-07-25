How Much Millionaire Does Tanya Rincon Earn On The Hoy Show?

Tania Rincon She became one of the most famous announcers on Mexican television. Ever since she first appeared on Azteca’s Venga la Alegría TV show, the host has been able to highlight her charisma and modesty in front of the cameras. After leaving Ajusco, he chose sports programs, but now he stands out in the Today’s programshipping a Millionaire salary on TV.

Since joining Today’s programHe was impressed by the audience and would have even more fans than his fellow broadcasters: Galilea Montego And Andrea Legareta. Followers fill their social networks with positive comments about the good atmosphere that arose in the morning. Tania RinconShe is not only a presenter, but also a model and has a podcast called “Ama de Casa”, which is also part of her source of income.

In recent days it has become known that Tania Rincon sign a contract millionaire By Televisa about 30 million pesos. However, it was revealed that the TUDN host does not have an exclusive with San ngel.

Moreover, these sources also reveal that Tania Rincon It is one of the most profitable providers in Today’s programwe will win over a a wage About 600,000 pesos. Her salary will be higher than that of Galilea Montego, because according to the “Ella + e” portal, the Morning Star gets 200 thousand per month.

Tanya Rincon arrives drunk on Hoy

during one of the clips a program morning, today They referred to “Stari Hiphos” Tania Rincon While his peers talked about alcohol even Galilea Montego Tell the cameras that there will be no more mezcal for the announcer this weekend, “You know what, less mezcal for her on the weekend”It was Montego’s words.

About this in a funny way, Tania Rincon replied: “Let them search me, I don’t even have a breath”Pretend I’m singing like I’m really drunk. This was just a game during a program Which generated a lot of fun among the audience and fans of the presenter.