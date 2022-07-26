July 26, 2022

Anastasia Kvitko, Russian Kim Kardashian, poses with a slender thong that covers almost nothing of her butt

Lane Skeldon

Anastasia Kvitko.

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Russian Kim Kardashian, Anastasia KvitkoShe is one of the hottest models in entertainment and never ceases to amaze with all kinds of sensual posts that allow her to increase her popularity on social networks and captivate her fans time and time again.

On this occasion, the influencer took advantage of one of the accounts she owns on Instagram to share a photo of her posing with her back to the camera, She wears a semi-sheer blouse and a white thread-like thong that covers almost nothing of her protruding backside.

As expected, the photo caused her fans to gasp at the beauty of Anastasia’s curves.

you are very beautiful 😍😍 “,”The best curves in the universe 🔥🍑 “and”Very sexy and perfect 😋😋”, were just some of the comments the photo sparked.

In another post, Anastasia Kvitko flaunted her charms lying on the floor, wearing heels, gloves, and Mesh stockings reveal every inch of this high-impact figure in detail Always unleashing low feelings.

