5 photos that prove that Yailin La Más Viral has one of the most beautiful sisters

Dominican singer Yilin The 20-year-old, known as the “most popular” on the inseparable social networks, appears with her new husband, Anuel AA. The couple have been in a relationship for 8 months and are already married, live together in a luxury apartment in Miami and even plan to have children.

Kimberly Guillermo, Yellen’s sister. Source: instagrammamikim_real

Yailin, the most popular He gained popularity in the cam social network when he started courting Anuel AA At the beginning of this year. She currently has more than five million followers of all latitudes and she shares her best looks, poses, and moments with her boyfriend.

But there is something Yilin He never appears on social networks and is specifically for his family. It is now known that he has a sister named Kimberly William. The woman is an influencer and dedicated to producing sensual content for different subscription platforms such as Only Fans.

In the social network of the small camera calls himself “Mom Kim” It already collects about 150 thousand followers from all sides who seek to enjoy its content. She also has several brands of lingerie, swimwear, and other accessories that she is interested in promoting.

A few weeks ago, a video went viral on the Internet in which a sister appeared Yailin, the most popular He says he defends his sister with her teeth and nails against anything that attacks her. What is not yet known is how he leads the relationship with his sister-in-law Anuel AA And if they have already met or not.