The famous music singer is originally from Bucaramanga, Santander.
Instagram: @jessiuribe3
He is currently touring with his wife Paula Jara in the North American country.
July 24, 2022, 07:30 PM
Singer Jesse Uribe in social networks presents his followers with updates about his career, music releases, projects, personal life and other details.
(We see: Sebastian Caicedo breaks silence on his split from Carmen Villalobos)
this time, He proudly revealed that he bought a car in Miami, USA. We tell you what the car is.
With a few photos on Instagram, a social network he has over six million followers, the Bomangies singer presented his new “baby”, as he described the truck he got. It’s a black Cadillac Escalade..
Uribe mentioned in the post that dreams come true. In addition, he received congratulatory messages in the comments section.
(also: Juan Duque had a tattoo on Lina Tejero’s face; This is the video)
Some of the celebrities who have left an icon or message in joint photos are singer Alzate and comedians Piter Albeiro and Juanda Caribe.
(keep watching: Jesse Oribe: What does the first song you dedicated to Paula Jara say?)
Uribe and his wife Paula Jara are currently touring in the United States. In recent weeks they have performed in Houston, Boston, Orlando, Miami, New Jersey and Los Angeles as part of the “La Conquista” tour.
