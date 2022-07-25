Singer Jesse Uribe in social networks presents his followers with updates about his career, music releases, projects, personal life and other details.

this time, He proudly revealed that he bought a car in Miami, USA. We tell you what the car is.

With a few photos on Instagram, a social network he has over six million followers, the Bomangies singer presented his new “baby”, as he described the truck he got. It’s a black Cadillac Escalade..

Uribe mentioned in the post that dreams come true. In addition, he received congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Some of the celebrities who have left an icon or message in joint photos are singer Alzate and comedians Piter Albeiro and Juanda Caribe.

Uribe and his wife Paula Jara are currently touring in the United States. In recent weeks they have performed in Houston, Boston, Orlando, Miami, New Jersey and Los Angeles as part of the “La Conquista” tour.