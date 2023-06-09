Back to the club? Real Madrid is about to sign an experienced goalkeeper for the 2023-24 season

2023-06-09
More engagements to come real madrid. after merging Fran Garcia (lightning side) f Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund midfielder), Merengue’s team is about to close the goalkeeper’s arrival.
Spanish newspaper Brand Friday confirms that the whites had a meeting with Getafe To talk about employment David Syriaa 30-year-old goalkeeper who trained in the lower ranks of Merengue before making his debut for Seville.
and that is two colors He intends to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, either again through a transfer or eventual sale. Ukrainian met with Ancelotti A few days ago to tell him that he wanted to have a protagonist somewhere else.
“Real Madrid already held a meeting yesterday with the representatives of Syria, and they reached an agreement that will be signed when the two clubs reach a final agreement regarding the transfer of the goalkeeper,” the aforementioned platform reported.
“Madrid will do it this way with Soria to be the second goalkeeper in the team and take over from Courtois. A goalkeeper with experience and guarantees to cover the possible departure of Lunin more than usual, who hopes to get more minutes in another destination,” he points out.
he Getafe renew to Syria Until 2026 though they haven’t made it official. He is now looking to strike a deal with Madrid and will include several players from the Merengue factory in the process.
Juanmi Latasa, the 22-year-old striker, is on loan for the Azulón team of the Whites. in Getafe They like this footballer very much and want to activate the purchase option for around three million euros.
Another of the options that is dealt with in negotiation is by Syria He was Sergio Arribas And Peter Frederickplayers who belong to Castilla.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Jose Ramirez records three heartbeats in one game for the first time in his career
Uruguay sends Israel the “surprise” and qualifies for the final of the tournament
It was offered to Barcelona after Messi’s final decision was confirmed