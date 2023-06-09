Back to the club? Real Madrid is about to sign an experienced goalkeeper for the 2023-24 season

2023-06-09

More engagements to come real madrid. after merging Fran Garcia (lightning side) f Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund midfielder), Merengue’s team is about to close the goalkeeper’s arrival.

Spanish newspaper Brand Friday confirms that the whites had a meeting with Getafe To talk about employment David Syriaa 30-year-old goalkeeper who trained in the lower ranks of Merengue before making his debut for Seville. and that is two colors He intends to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, either again through a transfer or eventual sale. Ukrainian met with Ancelotti A few days ago to tell him that he wanted to have a protagonist somewhere else. “Real Madrid already held a meeting yesterday with the representatives of Syria, and they reached an agreement that will be signed when the two clubs reach a final agreement regarding the transfer of the goalkeeper,” the aforementioned platform reported.