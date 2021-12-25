At what age is it recommended to start training?

the physical exercise It is one of the foundations of well-being and health. Everyone should do some sort of Physical activity On a regular basis as a way to stay healthy and prevent disease. One of the keys to raising awareness about The importance of physical exercise It involves instilling their values ​​in children from an early age.

In fact, experts confirm it kids Must Playing sports like adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children should at least do this One hour of exercise every day. This would help them manage stress, increase self-esteem, maintain a healthy weight, develop a healthy body, and improve sleep.

Good choice to exercise And join the gym. But at what age can we take kids to the gym? In this article we try to solve this question.

Exercise by age

The first thing to take into account is what kind of activity a minor can do in Sport club, and that it must adapt to Age and physical maturity. From swimming, cycling or strength training, there are many options for children, and some of these activities can be done at a very young age. For example, file swimming It is perfect for young children.

In fact, from two or three yearsGoing to the gym can help kids improve their motor skills and body awareness, not so much to strengthen the still-developing skeleton.

starting from 4 or 5 years Activities such as jumping and playing can now be incorporated, as well as simple swimming or gymnastics. From the age of 6, more complex gymnastic exercises can be introduced and activities such as yoga and rock climbing or basketball and football can be combined.

Another aspect to consider is that in early age, the brain complete too Development, So Focus Levels They are not like adults. That’s why you also need to know how to adjust activities to the age of the children.

teen exercise

to me strength training, However, specialists recommend waiting a little longer, at least until the age of 12 or 13. In this case it should be performed under Supervisor, to ensure that this training is appropriate for your age, muscles and capabilities.

According to kidshealth.org, when kids reach puberty Already the hormones needed to build muscle through formal resistance training, such as Weight lifting.

From Adolescence It is important to encourage young people to go to the gym fight sedentary life They spend a lot of time sitting there playing video games or watching the internet. Whether it is running, swimming, playing sports or joining team sports, all of these are good options for youngsters to incorporate a physical exercise routine into their lives.





Read also

Laya Villa





Read also

Laura Hernandez





Read also

Helena Selma