At 456 feet, Jorge Soler put Miami ahead with 13 home runs – Full Swing

The Miami Marlins started the lead at the Colorado Rockies’ home stadium, Course Field, when Cuban Jorge Soler pulled out his signature running back layer and put “Dunya Blanca” into orbit to open the scoreboard for the second game between the two teams.

Soler maintained his high home run production in the month of May, hitting his eighth in the span, and he also drove in 19 in the 20 games he played; Much different from the five and ten of the first month of the season, where he played 27 challenges.ads

You may be interested: OFFICIAL: Houston announces Jose Altuve’s debut against Oakland

On left fielder Austin Gomper’s first delivery of an 88-mph fastball to center, Soler took a powerful swing that sent the ball hitting 107.7 mph and sending it 456 feet all the way to center field.

For Soler, it was his eighth home run against left-handed pitchers, the leader in all major leagues. “El Crudo” is still an executioner against so-called opposite-hand shooters and has reached 14 trailers in 21 challenges and 40 appearances at BAT.

You may be interested: PA’ SU MANO: José Abreu lit the fuse in Houston’s comeback against Chicago

Jorge Soler is the second Cuban to hit the most home runs this season, with 13, bested only by Adolis García of Ciego de Avila, with 14. In addition, he broke a tie between himself and Yordan Alvarez of Las Tunas.

Leaving his offensive line at .244/.323/.523/.846 (AVE/OBP/SLG/OPS), Soler reached 147 points in the major leagues, and added 28 fewer runs of the season and 405 of his career.

Without further ado, enjoy the hit and remember that you can enjoy all videos of Cuban baseball players at this link.