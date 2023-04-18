the artificial intelligence (AI) Promising to bring great benefits to humanity, but at the same time being the fulfillment of many collaborators. On the one hand, it will contribute to GDP growth, as it can increase the efficiency and competitiveness of companies; It will provide benefits to various sectors such as agriculture, education, health and others.

On the other hand, it threatens to put at least 300 million jobs at risk, just in its first phase of implementation, thus increasing economic inequality, indicates a study by Goldman Sachs.

This, combined with the unfettered access of some tools such as Chat GPT4, has caused a global polarity and debate: while some assert that it will bring great benefits, others oppose it, given the risks it poses to the well-being of society.

The Future of Life Institute has published a letter signed by more than 1,000 people, including famous businessmen like Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, and Jaan Tallinn, asking it to halt the progress of AI until protocols and systems are put in place to ensure it. Usage – Safe Development. And to allow oversight, supervision and oversight of those responsible in case of damage.

While all of this is true, the truth is that AI is here to stay. Instead of being afraid of it, we should learn to use it to our advantage. To achieve this, you can:

Retraining and adjustmentTraining and transfer of collaborators whose jobs can be automated, so that they can adopt new jobs and roles in the organization.

Focus on complementary tasksTask automation can free up resources to focus more on strategic, creative, or human-skilled tasks.

Privacy and data security: We must ensure that applicable data protection regulations and security measures that protect AI systems from potential threats are followed.

The growing presence of artificial intelligence requires a deep reflection on the importance of emotional intelligence. To ensure that it is used responsibly, a solid understanding of emotional skills must be developed. Only then will we be able to face the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence, ensuring a fair, ethical and humane future in the age of technology. @tweet

