April 18, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is the ultimate practice of reducing mental noise, one of the keys to our well-being.

Zera Pearson April 18, 2023 2 min read

He says Belen Columina That “when the mind becomes Safe place And harmonious in your day to day, you begin to do so Luxury cultivationHe says so in his new book The healing power of silence (Editorial Grijalbo). In this way Psychiatrist and psychotherapist Expert in Mindfulness and meditationhe Mind noisedispersion and rumination about different Fears We end up leading to cases anxietyl Anguish or anger that traps us in the maelstrom of suffering, afraid or despair. to restore a file balance in our mind And in our life we ​​need silence and calm mind. “via Meditation practice Can Train our brains In utopias, understand the generation of suffering and how we can mitigate it.” He adds that we can learn how to “cultivate in silence that safe place, indoor refuge In which our mind is our ally. understand our inner beasts To show you a restored, safe room in our minds.”

Mental silence is the key to well-being

Through the practice of meditation we can train our minds to virtuous states, understand the generation of suffering and how we can alleviate them.

he Noise It is one of the hallmarks of our time. Not only the external but also, and mainly, the internal. According to the expert contemplation It is one of the most effective tools for Mind trainingMeditation is expertise. “There is nothing to seek, nor result to obtain, however Walking path. Do it with full sense, every step, every day. Without rushing or demanding, but integrating your practice at the appropriate pace for your needs. when Make it a habitMethod and technology will join your day to day effortlessly and with enough fluidity to discover the world from a completely different perspective. Much broader, more level-headed and more merciful.” Hands in hand with this Meditation expert You can do these two simple exercises to find: mental silence.

See also  Louis Abinader leads the graduation of 29 students majoring in aeronautical sciences

Meditation to free the mind from worries

In this Guided meditationAnd Belen Columina Helps you train calm mind To cultivate a greater inner space in which to free ourselves from worries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

artificial intelligence

April 18, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

The School of Communication Sciences at UASLP offers training and refresher courses to graduates and the interested public

April 17, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Science and art in school to preserve the origins of nature in the face of global change

April 17, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

International Monetary Fund: China will contribute twice as much as the United States to economic growth | AlMomento.net

April 18, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

This is how these Cubans stole “high-tech” cars in Miami

April 18, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

Major US banks write off $3.4 billion in bad consumer loans – El Financiero

April 18, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Coachella receives a $1 million fine

April 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon