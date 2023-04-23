“Argentina, 1985” and the series “Noticia de un Secuestro” top Latin American Audiovisual Platino Awards | culture

the film Argentina, 1985 and the Chilean Colombian series News of a kidnapping They were the winners of the X edition of the Platinum Awards, which were awarded by audiovisual producers from the Ibero-American world. In a widely circulated list of winners for Concert, Rodrigo Sorogoyen won Best Director for Even monsters. official competition, By Mariano Cohn and Gaston Dubrat, Best Comedy Award, and Ricardo Darin, for Argentina, 1985, And Laya Costa for five little wolves, They received awards for the best leading role. Both actors had just received the same awards, two days earlier, from the public.

more information

Platinums were handed out on Saturday night, and with the addition of awards in movies and series, 23 awards were handed out. The One of Honor was the only one previously known, of Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro, who soured on stage and lost the thread of his speech on two occasions.

Andrés Wood received the Platinum Award for Best Series Creator for “Kidnapping News.” Marshall (EFE)

There was music and appreciation of the countries that make up the Ibero-American world, in a scheme repeated after the platinum awards ceremony: ceremonies that take too long, with unforgiving texts, and in which every few minutes the booths are forced to dance all kinds of music: the faces and movements of the many artists present there are explained discomfort in those moments.

Benicio del Toro gestures on stage in the Platinum Honors speech. Oscar del Pozo (AFP)

In the cinema, Argentina, 1985 It won four awards: Best Film, Platinum for Cinema and Education in Values, Best Screenplay (for its director, Santiago Miter, and Mariano Lleñas), and Best Leading Actor (thus achieving Darren his third Platinum Award, one honor and two nominees). even monsters, Written by Rodrigo Soroguín, it won four more: Best Director, Supporting Actor (Luis Zahira), Best Sound (Aitor Berenguer, Fabiola Ordoyo and Yasmina Praderas) and Best Editing (Alberto del Campo). my actress Five little wolves Repeat Goya tropes: protagonist Laya Costa, secondary to her mother, Susie Sanchez.

Actress Laia Costa and actor Ricardo Darín congratulate each other by collecting platinum for the best leading performances in cinema.

Marshall (EFE)

Bolivian Utama It won two more awards: for Best Music and Best Cinematography. In addition, the Chilean 1976, by Manuela Martelli, it was the best debut feature; Mexican Eagle and Jaguar: the two legendary warriorsBy Mike R Ortiz, Best Animated Feature, and Padilla case Pavel Giraud Best Documentary.

Guillermo Francella brings the press after winning the Platinum Medal for Best Male Performance in the “El encargado” series. Daniel Gonzalez (EFE)

Chilean Colombian series News of a kidnapping It also won four other awards: for Best Miniseries or Television Series. Best Series Author, by Chile’s Andres Wood and Colombia’s Rodrigo García; For Best Female Performance – by Colombian actress Cristina Umaña – and for Best Supporting Performance by Colombian woman Magda Isa. Argentine Guillermo Francella was named Man of the Series responsible person (series by Dubrat and Kon), as well as Argentinian Alejandro Uwada, for Best Secondary Yosei, the repentant spy.

All the culture that goes with you is waiting for you here. Participate