Are you leaving the TV? After a legal dispute with Fernandez, Juan Osorio made an impact by making this confession

Mexico City. – After his fight with the family Vicente Fernandez and be Operate in emergency situationsAfter being hospitalized the famous producer, John OsorioRecently Effect when you do this strong confession from Sunrisewhat if tree leaves Televisa?

Related news

Click here and find out more information about the Puro Show on the Google News page

Last Sunday night, April 3, millions of Osorio’s followers and Eva Daniela They were very surprised and worried, to see a product inheritance Lying on a stretcher in the hospital, despite the fact that the actress indicated that everything would be fine.

After that, Osorio stayed a little further from the net, but appeared again while revealing a board alone in the darkWhere he talks about cameras TV pictureacknowledging that he would put a little curb in his career to give himself and his family some time, as he was very afraid of his health problem, noting that stress played a big factor, is it because of legal problems for the series “Charu from Huentitan“?

Internet

We must remember that cuquita covers A few days after the release of the vital series, The last king: the son of the peoplehe shared several statements on his social networks, in which he stated that San ngel is legally prohibited from releasing it, however, the first episode was released in time, unleashing a legal battle that is still going on.

But he did not announce a final retirement, only stating that he was giving himself more moments to spend with something he loves outside of work, giving himself a moment of rest, indicating that he is already preparing for the second season of the controversial series. Father’s Biographies Alexander Fernandez.

Yes, I think the fact of being all of a sudden in the operating room, and part of it was moderate sedation, it was … a lot of reflections come to you, I think it’s important to give yourself some time to yourself, because aggravating, you know, takes you, but let Eva tell them Who was by my side, in addition to leaving me at the operating room door,” said Joanne.

Internet

And about what to expect in Season 2, Juan indicated that they will talk about it Rodrigo Fernandez, the son who had been raised by Vicente for many years, until it turned out that he was not his son.

Well, let’s wait and see what happens, but no, I think Rodrigo lived at Los 3 Potrillos Ranch, right? Rodrygo has lived there for a while, you can’t hide it, however, I think it will get very hot when Vicente finds out that Patricia is pregnant, that’s what’s hard for the family, how to deal with it, we’ll see all that ”, concluded in this regard.

Finally, he stressed his desire to sit face to face with his mother Vicente Fernandez Jr.To calm things down and make her see that everything was done with respect and appreciation for her late husband, whom she loved.

Source: Image Entertainment YouTube channel