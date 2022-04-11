Jamil: Marc Anthony’s girlfriend falls in love with everyone on social networks

Marc Anthony He gave himself another chance at love and that’s why he once again gave his heart to Miss Universe. A few weeks ago, it was confirmed that Salcero had started an affair with model and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira. This news made a huge impact due to the huge age difference between the two champions.

Marc Anthony He is going through one of the greatest moments of his life as he succeeds not only with his music but also in love. A few weeks ago, there were strong rumors that the famous salsa singer was having an affair with Miss Universe Paraguay 2021And Nadia Ferrara. This was confirmed by the singer himself through his official accounts with a series of publications that were dedicated to his beloved.

On this occasion, the Paraguayan beauty was left in the eyes of all her fans by sharing her profile on her official account on Instagram A series of photos showing how beautiful she currently looks at the age of 22. You can also tell how happy he is with the talented salsa singer who is over 31 years old. She wrote “Love is in the Air” in the caption to which he replied “You are absolutely right.”

Who is Nadia Ferreira?

Nadia Ferrara She is an international model and a Paraguayan businesswoman, appointed Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 She represented Paraguay in the Miss Universe 2021 contest, and won second place in the seventieth edition of Miss Universe. As a model, she first gained recognition in 2018, after being chosen to show Custo Barcelona’s O/W 2018 at New York Fashion Week. She has since appeared in Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, L’Officiel, and Robb Report Singapore.

In addition to her innate beauty, the Paraguayan model also had a short stint on TV where she became a local celebrity after participating in the show. Parody from the future 2015 AD, where participants imitate famous singers such as Taylor Swift s Violetta. This made his fame grow in different parts of the continent.

To the surprise of many, she was a 22-year-old brunette with blue eyes who, despite her significant age difference with her current partner, is often seen in love through Social media. Previous Jennifer Lopez He is currently 53 years old, so the difference between them is 31 years. It could even be his father.