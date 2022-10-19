Aracely Arámbula raised the temperature in the narrow body

Arasili Arambola She is one of the most talented Mexican actresses. On October 17, the successful melodrama “La Madrastra” premiered through Univisión. .’s ex-partner Luis Miguel He puts himself in the shoes of Marcia Cisneros and partner Andres Palacios as Esteban Lombardo.

This is a remake that will try to beat Victoria Ruffo. antiquity He confirmed in an interview: “The 120 chapters they saw were great because I loved Vicki’s story, but now it’s been updated and comes into this age. It’s said with all the current stuff: the technology, the stories, the moments the characters are in at this time.”

But this isn’t the only telenovela in which the 47-year-old actress has put her body down. Telemundo Internacional recently announced the arrival of the second season of “La Doña” where antiquity She is accompanied by Dana Paula and David Chocaro. The novel is re-released on Tuesday, November 1, starting at 9 pm, exclusively through its screen for more than 22 countries in Latin America.

It is also a story of revenge, betrayal and ambition. In this second part Arasili ArambolaIn the role of “Altagracia Sandoval”, she returns to Mexico after spending two years in hiding to ensure her daughter’s safety and to face the outstanding issues she had before she left.

In the last hours, the previous of Luis Miguel He posted a photo of when he had shorter hair on his Instagram stories. The actress wore a tight black suit with an important neckline and openwork sleeves. There is no doubt that the years do not pass by the Mexican.