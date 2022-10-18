Viral video of Sasha, Shakira’s youngest son, amid his parents’ separation

Colombian singer lovers Shakira The 45-year-old wants to be as close as possible to his idol in this difficult time he is going through. The actress is still in the midst of negotiations with her ex-husband Gerrard Pique They have custody of their children Milan and Sasha, but they have not yet reached a verdict.

Yes good Shakira He has the idea of ​​going to live in Miami with his kids, and he still has a routine with them in Barcelona even though he no longer lives under the same roof like Gerrard Pique. The fact is that every time the singer goes out into the street, she causes quite a stir and thousands of fans want to welcome her, send her positive vibes and take a photo with her.

This happened last weekend, when Shakira He went to baseball, a sport played by both Milan and Sasha. The artist accompanied the children when a number of fans noticed her presence and asked her for some pictures, and there her youngest son decided to represent his mother and joked: “It’s 10 thousand euros.”

Immediately Shakira asks Sasha, her youngest son Gerrard Pique, to lower the phone since the boy was recording the whole situation. The clip that immediately spread on social networks there is cut off and then resumes when the singer enters the playing field with both.

Shakira and Sasha. Source: instagram @sashapique3

Members Shakira She left comments on social networks that, despite the difficulty of children living separation from their parents, they take it with humor and print these situations, which is what characterizes the fame of their mother. It was the same singer who asked the press for a little peace of mind for Milano and Sasha and revealed that the only refuge she has with them is inside her house where they can’t even go to the park due to the harassment of the paparazzi.