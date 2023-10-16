Apple has perfected the AirPods Pro 2 with these improvements

If you’re at home going about daily tasks using Transparency Mode and you suddenly turn on the vacuum, ANC will automatically activate, blocking out outside sound. The transition is so smooth that you barely notice the change, but what you do notice is the clarity of the ambient sounds around you. This feature is truly revolutionary and greatly improves the user experience when using headphones.

One of the most interesting aspects of this development is “adaptive audio”. AirPods Pro 2 already have three noise control modes, but this new dynamic function tries to anticipate your needs. It’s about A combination of “Transparency” and “Active Noise Cancellation” modes. , which adjusts in real time based on environmental conditions. What does this mean? This means you’ll never have to worry about manually switching between modes again.

In total, there were five brand new features arriving in the second-generation AirPods Pro, all without the need for a hardware update.

Listen and talk at the same time using conversation mode

“Conversational Awareness” Apple takes another step forward in interacting with the outside world. If you speak while Conversation Awareness is active, it will… AirPods Pro 2 They will automatically lower the volume of what you’re listening to and highlight the voices of the people in front of you. But that’s not all: this feature also reduces background noise coming from behind. What does this mean? Well, this means that you can enjoy conversations even when you are in noisy environments, such as a bar, cafe or on public transport, without having to remove your AirPods. This feature makes music and interacting with people completely compatible.

Mute or “unmute” audio with one click

The “Mute or Unmute” function may not seem as new as the previous two, but it is just as useful. Imagine you’re on a call and need to quickly mute your microphone for a few moments. With AirPods Pro 2, this is possible by pressing the earpiece pin. One touch to mute, one touch to unmute. You won’t have to take out your iPhone or make strange gestures, everything is just one click away.

In addition, Apple introduced a feature called “Custom size“. This feature uses machine learning to adapt the AirPods’ volume to our personal preferences and ambient noise conditions.

Automatic switching

This feature, which lets you seamlessly switch between Apple devices, has been around for some time, but it’s now faster than before. The connection between our Apple devices is established much faster, which means we can switch from our iPhone to our iPad or Mac more seamlessly and efficiently.

These five new features are added to dramatically improve the user experience with the second generation AirPods Pro. But best of all, these improvements became available to existing users after updating to iOS 17. This shows Apple’s commitment to customer satisfaction and its willingness to continue improving its existing products. Five major updates that don’t require new physical hardware, just software improvements.

If we add to this some interface improvements that Apple Music has integrated, the music experience on Apple becomes even more complete. One of the most important features that affects the AirPods in Apple Music is the “crossfade” that allows us to reduce jumps and sudden changes when we listen to music with this application. Through the overlay of songs, and sudden transitions that may be uncomfortable or unpleasant, especially depending on the types of music. This new feature also provides customization. It is a feature that allows users to adjust the overlay duration according to our preferences, and therefore does not come with strict preset settings, giving us more control over how we want to mix the songs.