May 1, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Anger in social networks as a result of the fight with Amanda Serrano

Anger in social networks as a result of the fight with Amanda Serrano

Cassandra Curtis May 1, 2022 2 min read

In a historic fight, where for the first time two women were the main attractions on the boxing card in Madison Square Garden in New YorkThe result was controversial.

And this is after the victory of the Irish Kate Taylor A wave of anger erupted on social networks as many considered Puerto Rico Amanda Cyrano She was the undisputed winner of the match.

The fight ended with a split decision 97-93, 96-93 and 94-96 in Taylor’s favour.

After his defeat, Serrano admitted that he considered himself the winner of the fight, but respected the judges’ decision.

  1. Katie Taylor keeps her 135lb belts by a split decision

  2. Amanda Serrano falls into separate decision against Katie Taylor

“I think I won, but things are the way they are. Katie is a great champion and it is such an honor to share the ring with her,” said Cyrano.

But netizens did not share the same sentiment and categorized the result as theft.

Here are some comments:

See also  Mexico already knows its rivals in the CONCACAF Octagon Final heading to Qatar 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Match summary: America vs Cruz Azul (0-0). Objectives

May 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Courtois “mocks” Barcelona after the league title: “They came back”

April 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The hidden player owned by Ja Morant and Memphis Grizzlies

April 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

1 min read

The body of a 93-year-old woman has been found in the freezer of her home in Florida.

May 1, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Anger in social networks as a result of the fight with Amanda Serrano

May 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

They fear kidnapping: No trace of the Dominican trade attache in Haiti

May 1, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Specializations closest to exhaustion

May 1, 2022 Zera Pearson