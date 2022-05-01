Anger in social networks as a result of the fight with Amanda Serrano

In a historic fight, where for the first time two women were the main attractions on the boxing card in Madison Square Garden in New YorkThe result was controversial.

And this is after the victory of the Irish Kate Taylor A wave of anger erupted on social networks as many considered Puerto Rico Amanda Cyrano She was the undisputed winner of the match.

The fight ended with a split decision 97-93, 96-93 and 94-96 in Taylor’s favour.

After his defeat, Serrano admitted that he considered himself the winner of the fight, but respected the judges’ decision.

“I think I won, but things are the way they are. Katie is a great champion and it is such an honor to share the ring with her,” said Cyrano.

But netizens did not share the same sentiment and categorized the result as theft.

Here are some comments:

The fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor was crazy especially that last round with an exchange of fighters, but for me the fight with Puerto Rico won. Dominating the entire battle, revenge is coming and hopefully a triple 👏🏾👏🏾 – Manuu 🦋 (@Manuucb1) May 1, 2022

Wonderful! They gave it to Taylor…a despicable theft of Amanda Serrano… pic.twitter.com/EedHOOVvTG – Samuel Claussell May 1, 2022

They stole the fight from Amanda Serrano but without shame!! 😡 A tie doesn’t sound bad but did Taylor win a victory? 😤 What a steal! – YXChuky 🇵🇷 (@YXChuky) May 1, 2022

Amanda Serrano won the fight and it was clear and clear. I dominated Katie Taylor and I think she was the better fighter. I just can’t understand how the judges pulled this off for Katie Taylor. – Alexander A. Whitty (@SptsHistorian) May 1, 2022