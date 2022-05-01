May 1, 2022

Match summary: America vs Cruz Azul (0-0). Objectives

Cassandra Curtis

Mexico City /

Two months ago, not even the most optimistic American thought that your team He will go straight to LiguillaBut Ferdinand Ortiz Came to the bench Bring back the hunger to win Although his consecutive victories against Cruz Azul were interrupted, association without goals Put them straight into the Fiesta Grande.

America has made an impressive recoveryAnd I wake up to be even in last place To classify ascending positions up to fourth place Taking advantage of the fall of Puebla.

The game in Azteca was swinging back and forthno blue creams While Celestial was searching for a rival bow, though Those from Coapa are the ones who have held the ball the longest.

A machine has always had its destiny in its powerThey asked for victory to be the ones who participated directly, but Juan Reynoso’s team has never shown such hunger And they felt comfortable with having to play Repechage.

The goal was closer to Americafirst Valdés’ header hit the post, then Jurado slapped a goal-marked ball.

Cruz Azul’s only save from Memo Ochoa to a play in it Uriel Antona entered the area on his own The goalkeeper took the ball with one hand.

Drag can’t be Ortiz’s work at least At the conclusion of the tournament, pOr that’s why they are in fourth place in the rankings and they have Favorite brand for being American Because the way they play, no one will want to face them in Leguela.

