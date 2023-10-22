Android | iOS | Free paid applications on Google Play and App Store for today, Sunday, October 22, 2023 | Planets 3D Live Wallpaper | Temperature Converter Pro | Matrix Delimiter Pro | Sleep BeReal Sound | Thought notes | Circular Timeline DayDay | Create Pro | Self-help desk Quiet play | Mexico | Spain | Mix | Sports play

Good news for users internal control Department And Android! They can now enjoy a wide range of paid apps completely free. The best thing about this offer is that all downloads are made directly from the official iOS and Android app stores, ensuring security and peace of mind for users and avoiding the need to download suspicious APK files from unknown sources.

It is important to note that these promotions are for a limited time, so you must act quickly to take advantage of the available offers. The deadline to take advantage of these promotions may vary depending on the developer, but in most cases, you will have at least two days to download. Once you have these apps, they will be yours forever, even after the promotion ends.

How to access these promotions?

To facilitate access to these exclusive offers, Next hole He has compiled a list and provides a brief description of each so that you can choose without complications. The links provided will allow you to start the installation directly from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, without complications or unpleasant surprises. Don’t waste time and take advantage of these limited opportunities to improve your mobile experience.

Free paid apps on Android for today, October 22

Planets 3D Live Wallpaper ( $5.99) : Would you like to enhance your phone’s background with live shots of planets? This aesthetic will come at the expense of battery life.

Temperature Converter Pro ( $0.99) : Are you still trying to figure out the temperature in Celsius when you are used to F temperature? This app can help you move better to a new place.

Matrix Selector Pro ( $0.99) : Solve matrix problems with this application that will undoubtedly come in handy when you are in a pinch.

Sleep BeReal Sound ( $14.99) : Do you find it difficult to sleep at night? This application aims to help you finish easily.

Free paid apps on iOS for today, October 22

Thanoot Gots ( $3.99 ): Store your most intimate thoughts with this easy-to-use and highly intuitive application.

Circular schedule DayDay ( $2.99 ): Here's an interesting way to look at today's tasks in a unique way.

Create Pro ( $0.99 ): No matter where you are in the world, having a currency converter app is always helpful.

Self-help desk ( $0.99 ): Now you can talk to yourself through this application where what you say will be processed and then you will receive a response. Who do you know? A new idea may arise.

Now you can talk to yourself through this application where what you say will be processed and then you will receive a response. Who do you know? A new idea may arise. Quiet play ( $9.99 ): An app that composes music using artificial intelligence based on the information you enter about yourself. Each track is unique!