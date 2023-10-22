7 One UI functions that enhance your daily life with your Samsung mobile phone

With these tricks or functions, your daily life will improve a lot with your Samsung mobile phone. Some of them you have to activate, but others will be at your disposal at any time.

If you want to take full advantage of your smartphone’s capabilities, there are many options hidden or visible on it They will make everything much easier for you We will tell you about some of them below.

One of the most interesting functions that Samsung provides if you want to customize your mobile phone to your liking is this Adapt icons, menus and applications For your chosen wallpaper. Activating it is very simple from your phone settings:

go to Wallpaper and style Select the option color palette Choose one, as it is created from the background You can choose another If you are looking for new collections By clicking Apply Palette to Icons, you will have a more unified look to your icons

Built-in search engine to find what you want sooner

One UI has a very handy internal search engine to quickly find what you want. he From the app drawer is very simple, but it’s more than enough to quickly find the apps you want to open or return to. On the other hand Settings finder It’s more practical, because it will allow you to find the setting you’re looking for if you can’t see it with the naked eye. Options matching what you searched appear and you can access them immediately by selecting one of them.

The apps you use most at your fingertips

You can have the apps you use most at your fingertips to access them sooner. By tapping on the Android 3 fonts icon or using the swipe gesture from bottom to top to open apps in use, you will find that there Several applications at the bottom of the screen. These are the ones you’ve used recently or the ones you use often, so you can easily access them without having to look for them elsewhere.

Quick access to quick settings

If you love Activate or deactivate Bluetooth, NFC and GPS Or use any function in quick settings that you can access quickly Swiping from the upper left corner. This way, you will reach them much better. If there are some items that you use more, you can make it easier by organizing them, removing the items you don’t want, and adding others that you use more often.

Voice assistant

Since ONE UI 5, the voice assistant functions have been improved to help you when using your mobile phone even if you can’t see the screen clearly. Your mobile phone Texts can be read aloud to you that you enter on the keyboard and With Bixby’s vision You will be able to recognize objects in the environment you are in, among many other things.

Samsung’s voice assistant has many interesting functions that can be very practical in your daily life.

The weather app and widget is worth a try

Using the weather app and widget, you will be able to know the weather today and on other days Weather forecast and other important data. Its tool contains a lot of information about the weather in your area, adverse weather conditions or storm forecasts, among other information. In the app you will also know wind direction, dew point, moon phases, atmospheric pressure, storms and more.

You have the information needed to know what to bring today or if you’re planning a trip or vacation, even Organize your vacation.

It is very easy to read your notifications

If it’s already so easy to access notifications at a glance, it’s with the One UI functionality that enables it Notifications are on separate cards It’s easier for you to read your emails or messages, even if they are longer. It gives you a new viewing experience for WhatsApp, emails, notifications and everything that comes to your phone.