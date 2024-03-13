Alejandro Gil's wife is also detained and his daughter is being held incommunicado

wife Dismissal of the Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil Fernandez, Accused of corruption by the Cuban regimeShe is detained and their daughter is being held incommunicado, according to a family source.

“My uncle Alejandro Miguel Gil Fernandez and his wife, Gina Maria Gonzalez Garcia They are under investigation by the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic of Cuba. “They are being held incommunicado outside their home in a place I don’t know,” he said. Daniel Alejandro Trujillo Gil to Marty Newsfrom a social media profile of his mother, Maria Victoria Gil, the sister of the fired official.

Trujillo Gil confirmed that his cousin Laura Maria Gil Gonzalez She is isolated from the outside world at home. Meanwhile his cousin Alejandro Arnaldo Gil Gonzalez He lives without restrictions in his home in the municipality of Marianao with his wife and 7-year-old son, because he has always lived separately.

He reported that although Thank you for what his mother wrote on this day after her visit to CubaShe suffers from a hypertensive crisis due to the “unjust insults she received” on social networks.

“I love my country and I adore my people. I am unable to benefit from the sacrifices of my fellow men. I love you beyond measure and will always be on the side of truth, honesty and justice. Endless hugs from the bottom of my heart,” Maria Victoria wrote on Facebook and thanked friends, acquaintances, followers, and even the Cuban authorities “Do not disturb her at any time.”

On March 7, The Cuban government announced the opening of an investigation file in the Attorney General's Office due to “serious errors.” Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil Fernandez.

In a memorandum signed by the Cuban leader and First Secretary of the Communist Party, Miguel Díaz-Canel, “on the proposal of the Attorney General of the Republic, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Party and the Council of State, they agreed that the competent authorities of the Ministry of the Interior will initiate corresponding measures to fully clarify” the actions attributed to Gil, among which he included “Corruption, emulation and insensitivity.”

From that moment on, it was the media and independent journalists who followed developments in the case of the former Cuban government official, while the Havana regime and its media maintained their usual secrecy and delayed information.

journalist Mario J. Benton He stated in a video clip that he spoke with a source close to the investigation, who confirmed this to him Gill's family learned of his arrest on national television.

“People very close to the investigation, who decided to remain anonymous, assured us that his house had been raided and they had taken him to talk, and no one knows whether it was to Villa Marista or to a safe house of the Cuban intelligence services. The regime.” He added.

Recently, it was known that Cuban authorities have arrested Fernando Javier Alban, owner of AgroIndustrial Media Luna, a successful company in Ciego de Avila that produces fruit juices and other products under the Tuaba brand. Pending investigation into his relationship with the dismissed Minister of Economy and Planning.