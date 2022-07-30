Alejandro Fernandez: YouTube shows what his deserted palace looks like

the singer Alexander Fernandez, 51 years oldShe owns a wonderful mansion in Puerto Vallarta, who is currently in complete abandonment Far from showing up at the best of times.

It was used for the music video from the song “Loved Me” , Launched in 2000 and Lasts more than four minuteswhich leaves no doubt as to the extent of the palace’s admiration. Buildingfrom the songLaunched in 2000 and Lasts more than four minuteswhich leaves no doubt as to the extent of the palace’s admiration.

Now it has been visited in recent days by YouTuber “Soy Gerald”, who thus joined the influential figures who toured the place and The living room, stairs, and some bedrooms were shown, In addition to the fountain, the pool with its own spa area, a palapa, and an outdoor room, Beach access and majestic residence frontage.

From what we can see in the material, which lasted about 16 minutes, the old house of the “Pony” Located on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, The reason why from many points it enjoys great views, Although today the view was already covered in overgrown weeds.

The characteristic that draws attention to its dimensions and rr its architectural style, Which was vandalized and looted, because thanks to the overgrown weeds, the place became convenient.

however, This may seem surprising and despite being abandoned for several yearsdorm walls, They are not scratched or drawn on graphic, But it’s not because no one has done it before, but because someone – perhaps the hotel next door – He was commissioned to paint the walls white To give a less bleak picture of the site.

home that It is spread over two floors, she has hall, with kitchen, with dining room, with living room, with master room, with TV room, With a bar, with multiple bedrooms, with a laundry room, with a garage, with balconies, among other rooms.

Abroad enjoy the balcony, Garden room, large green spaces, barbecue area, fountains, from Infinity pool with its own spa areaJacuzzi, pope, boiler room and direct beach access.