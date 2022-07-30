Beatrice Solis, eldest daughter of Marco Antonio Solis, shows off her new swimsuit and leaves her unruly side

Without a doubt Marco Antonio Solis He is one of the most famous Latin American artists and music references around the world, proof of this is the successful moment that the artist is going through in his career. “Al-Baqi” as he is also known, has just finished his tour of Europe and is already preparing for his tour throughout Latin America. But next to him were his daughters Marla, Alison and Beatrice Solis They work on their music.

Latin America Tour in Marco Antonio Solis Her tour will begin on September 30 in the Dominican Republic, then continue her tour in Peru on October 11, Bolivia on October 14 and 15 and finish in Chile on October 27 and 28. While the singer is enjoying his wonderful moment, his daughter who is also having a full time is his daughter Beatrice Solis seen enjoying it with a friend.

“I was filled with emotion to be able to announce the following dates for the #QuéGanasDeVerte World Tour in Central and South America with which I have such a beautiful audience a special relationship. Little brothers! We are ready to return to those beautiful lands very soon,” reads the message he left. Marco Antonio Solis in your account Instagram Promotion of dates. Camera social network is also a favorite Beatrice Solis To keep in touch with your followers.

Specifically in the social network InstagramAnd the Beatrice Solis She published a series of photos that allow us to appreciate all her beauty. “Cheta girls in full force, I love you girls!” It was the message that had a daughter Marco Antonio Solis I decided to accompany the publication.

Source: Instagram Beatriz Solis

Show pictures Beatrice Solis Together with a friend he flaunts his two-piece bathing suit, the bottom is in passionate red and the top is animal print. so daughter Marco Antonio Solis He released his wild side into the light. As expected, the fans and followers Instagram From Beatrice They filled the post with praise and “likes”.