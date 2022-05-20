Advertising Science and Technology Professionals, Industrial Engineers and Mechatronics are among the most sought-after profiles for teaching classes at Zegel IPAE and IDAT | video | teachers | Technical Jobs | Economie

If you are passionate about teaching or want to teach, Business School Zegel IPAE And the Higher Institute of Technology IDAT issued an invitation to professionals From different regions participating in the call for the Enseña con Nosotros Program.

Those who pass the selection process will enter the training and teacher support phase with simultaneous sessions to enhance their teaching skills, as well as methodological tools to develop their skills in their teaching work.

Places will be enabled based on the vacancies for each location when the call is closed. Zegel IPAE has branches in Lima, Ica, Piura, Chiclayo, Trujillo, Cusco, Arequipa and Iquitos,” commented on gestion.pe Patricia Gastolo, Director of Educational Planning and Development at Zegel IPAE and IDAT.

When asked, which profession requires the most teaching? He stated that in the case of IDAT, the teachers from Interior Design, Advertising Science, Graphic Design, Systems and Network Development, Industrial Electronics, Industrial Mechatronics, Automotive Mechatronics .

While for Zegel IPAE, teachers are sought Graphic Design, Technology, Banking Management, Accounting, Digital Marketing, Business Administration, Business Administration and Human Resources .

Read also: Postgraduate programs waived by universities for licensing

selection criteria

Gastolo also specified that among the criteria to be considered when selecting future teachers:

Applicants must have practiced their profession in the productive sector for at least four consecutive years.

They must have a university professional degree, a technical professional degree and/or a bachelor’s degree.

Applicants must reside in the area to which they are applying.

It is not necessary for applicants to have previous teaching experience.

“If the course to be taught is scheduled according to the face-to-face method, the applicant must have completed his vaccination schedule against COVID-19. If the course to be taught is scheduled according to the virtual method, the applicant must have the technical equipment Basic for virtual classrooms (Wifi, laptop, or PC with an Internet connection speed greater than or equal to 8Mbps).is detailed.

Read also: According to Sunedu, women’s college enrollment in technology does not even reach 2%.

Benefits of becoming a teacher

Five reasons that can inspire you for your next project as an educator:

• Experience new impetus in their professional development. The exchange of ideas in new spaces, new ways of thinking and seeing the world on the part of young people can be a good incentive and motivation to co-create, generate projects, ideas, enjoy interaction and create personal connections.

• Legacy, a profession to pass on what has been learned. Teaching gives the opportunity to work with different groups and levels of people, presents different challenges and experiences and share knowledge. The experience becomes the added value of your profession.

• Being a teacher allows you to always be a student, because when a subject is taught it is the time that you learn from it the most. Student questions will motivate you to dig deeper into different topics, as you investigate in order to incorporate new events, technologies, and discoveries in your class.

• As far as there are pre-established programs by the authorities, it is the teacher who determines what happens in the classroom. By adapting the curriculum to their knowledge, skills and beliefs, the teacher has a high level of autonomy and has the possibility to express his creativity and personality through the classroom.

• Virtualization gives us options to teach classes from your home, office or wherever you are to young people from different regions of Peru.

fact:

Those interested should write to selected emails from both study boards.

Read also:

What companies look for in a data analyst, other than statistics

Sunedu Excellence Ranking: Only two universities score above 80

Reserve institutes license, only 93 have basic quality conditions

Peruvian engineers build SOFI, the first weather radar

The effect of ‘relational’ well-being on worker productivity

Companies that use robots in their operations achieve annual savings of more than $500,000

Passwords and Brand Spoofing, What Should Users Be Aware of?