May 21, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

What subjects have the largest educational delay in secondary schools in Córdoba? Science, Mathematics and Physics – El Sol de Córdoba

Zera Pearson May 20, 2022 2 min read

Cordoba, Ver. Although there is no formal assessment of the educational level of students after they return to the classroom in person, Principal of Cordoba Evening Secondary School, Rodolfo Vladimir Martinez Laluth confirms that the subjects Sciences How do mathematics s physical They are the most educationally backward.

“Certainly if there is an educational delay, we cannot deceive ourselves, in some subjects there is more influence in the students, and we have had academic meetings and have discovered that we have to work more hard with them in subjects such as mathematics, physics and English, which is where we see the greatest Delayed.” Comments the representative of this institution.

He asserts that so far there is no evaluation to measure the degree of lag in these subjects, but he stressed that teachers have already begun to implement educational strategies that make it possible to compensate for this educational lag so that young students are ready for it. Work and education demands.

Martínez Laloth points out that although the critical phase of the health emergency has already passed and most young people have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 Classes have not yet resumed at 100 percent due to groups of more than 40 students in the class, however, he notes that from next school year everyone will be back in class without excuse.

“We’re not one hundred percent, there are certain groups, especially fourth graders, where we’re still at 50 percent because we’re past 45 and 48, but second and sixth grades are all in the classes,” he points out.

See also  What do you expect from space tourism? Tec experts give their opinion

It may interest you: They assert that 50% of schools are not in a position to return to the classroom

Highlights that Cordoba Evening High School currently has over 580 students, so he is confident that the next semester will be back to normal on campus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Advertising Science and Technology Professionals, Industrial Engineers and Mechatronics are among the most sought-after profiles for teaching classes at Zegel IPAE and IDAT | video | teachers | Technical Jobs | Economie

May 20, 2022 Zera Pearson
5 min read

Why Forrest Gump Runs Nonstop: Motion Is Life | explore

May 20, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The largest radio telescope will double its observation capacity by 2030 – science – life

May 19, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

Dalmau Santiago and Tadito Hernandez condemned the draft level plan

May 21, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

What subjects have the largest educational delay in secondary schools in Córdoba? Science, Mathematics and Physics – El Sol de Córdoba

May 20, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Real Madrid tied in the last league game and is now preparing for the Champions League final against Liverpool

May 20, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

The Santa Elena Court decided to announce the revocation of the ‘habeas corpus’ order granted to Jorge Glass | approach | News

May 20, 2022 Phyllis Ward