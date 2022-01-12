Advantages of studying the baccalaureate with confirmation of the professional profession

Pavan Dadlani is a medical graduate from U-San Sebastian and currently an academician from the same institution. His path to his goal was a little longer than the traditional path, because when he graduated from high school it wasn’t clear he wanted to study and when he entered PSU he chose to enroll in the baccalaureate program in health sciences.

“I graduated from school in 2009. During the beginning of 2010 I made my first appearance with the disease, which kept me at home for three years. In that period I was fascinated by science again. I have an older sister who works as a doctor, and I spend part of my time reading her books Medical which was like a new world to me. At that moment I decided to fight to become a doctor.”

Pavan Dadlani, enrolled in the baccalaureate at USS and is now a physician and academic at the same institution.

After completing a two-year baccalaureate program in health sciences at USS and meeting specific requirements to continue his career in the health field, he entered the field of medicine.

“Everything that the baccalaureate gave me serves me to this day. From the scientific base to the appreciation of other health areas. The latter is very important to be able to be a doctor, you have to know how to work with the health team and integrate everyone’s professional opinions to make a decision that will affect my health.” A person’s life. The bac has made me understand that health is a collaborative business and that no profession is better than another, they all help in the patient’s well-being in different roles,” he says.

Regarding his future, Pavan comments that he wants to be an internist and be able to subspecialize in cardiology or infectology, he said.

Dr. Carlos Perez, Dean of the College of Medicine and Science, explains that “Bachelor of Health Sciences graduates have the possibility to continue studies in all occupations in the health field offered by the USS: Medicine, Obstetrics, Nursing, Dentistry, Kinesiology, Chemistry and Pharmacology, Biochemistry, Medical Technology, Occupational Therapy , Nutrition and Dietetics, Veterinary Medicine and Speech Therapy. Transfer quotas to positions are published each year for the respective enrollment cohort.”

USS Health Sciences baccalaureate students and graduates.

“In order to gain access to the different professions, a pre-grading is done after the first year and quotas are assigned to each profession, in strict order of academic priority.

More about Creation training

Taking into account the good results of the baccalaureate degree in the Faculty of Medicine and Science of the said study house, it was decided to integrate the baccalaureate program in humanities and social sciences into their career offer, which responds, among other things, to the established call of the university.

In it, students will be able to choose between degrees in history, philosophy, art or literature; or careers such as commercial engineering, law, psychology, social work, or public administration.

“Our expectation is auspicious, in the sense that our high school students will enter their destination jobs with a great cultural and intellectual background, as well as solid training in the humanitarian field. Thus, they will be able to join the world of higher education without problems, which will have a positive impact on their performance and progress in curriculum,” comments Eugenio Yanez, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The new program lasts for two years and students will subsequently have access to jobs of their choice or one of the four degrees, without necessarily having to be left behind.

But more than that, Yanez points out, “When our students finish, for example, the respective degrees can choose the educational training program and earn the title of Professor of Philosophy, History, Language, Communication or Plastic and Visual Arts, at no cost to the student because he holds a 100 percent USS scholarship. “.

For students who have chosen professional careers, USS has developed the “Mission Chile” program, which consists in the possibility of working for a year, once their studies are over, in a small town in our country. Part of the pay is funded by the USS. Once the undergraduate study or “Chile mission” is over, the dean comments, students will be able to apply for postgraduate studies at a university in Spain or Portugal, where “the university will have a scholarship system for outstanding students, which demonstrates a high sense of commitment and academic excellence.”