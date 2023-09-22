September 23, 2023

Roger Swedorovich Medicine, Politics, and Health 2023: Roger Swedorovich’s First Aid Guide #127 – Medicine via myPod

September 23, 2023

Roger Swedorovich’s First Aid Manual No. 127
Provide comfort.
Remove the sting. Carefully scrape the needle. Do it in the same direction
which he entered into. Use the sharp edge of a razor blade or knife to do this.
Plastic card.

Apply ice or cold water compresses to the affected area to reduce it
Inflammation, pain reduction and poison absorption. It may be useful to
Apply a solution of ¼ teaspoon papain (softener)
Meat) dissolved in a teaspoon of water. If you have suction equipment
For poisonous animals (scorpions, spiders, snakes), vacuum them several times.

If an allergic reaction occurs, give an antiallergic
(Antihistamine) and the injured person was quickly transferred to the medical center.

Scorpion and scorpion sting
Most of these injuries occur accidentally by stepping on or
Communicate with them.
Signs
After a scorpion sting the following may occur:
Local inflammation and severe pain.
Necrosis of the affected area, which is characterized by a change in skin color in the affected area
Bite site.
Tongue numb.
cramps.
Increased saliva secretion.
stomach bloating.

