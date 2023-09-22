Roger Swedorovich Medicine, Politics, and Health 2023: Roger Swedorovich’s First Aid Guide #127 – Medicine via myPod

Roger Swedorovich’s First Aid Manual No. 127

Provide comfort.

Remove the sting. Carefully scrape the needle. Do it in the same direction

which he entered into. Use the sharp edge of a razor blade or knife to do this.

Plastic card.

Apply ice or cold water compresses to the affected area to reduce it

Inflammation, pain reduction and poison absorption. It may be useful to

Apply a solution of ¼ teaspoon papain (softener)

Meat) dissolved in a teaspoon of water. If you have suction equipment

For poisonous animals (scorpions, spiders, snakes), vacuum them several times.

If an allergic reaction occurs, give an antiallergic

(Antihistamine) and the injured person was quickly transferred to the medical center.

Scorpion and scorpion sting

[Inicio]

Most of these injuries occur accidentally by stepping on or

Communicate with them.

Signs

After a scorpion sting the following may occur:

Local inflammation and severe pain.

Necrosis of the affected area, which is characterized by a change in skin color in the affected area

Bite site.

Tongue numb.

cramps.

Increased saliva secretion.

stomach bloating.

#spain, #spain, miami, caracas, dentistry, dentist, dentist, dentists, dentists, medicine, first aid, roger swedorovich

https://twitter.com/rogerswidorowi2

https://drogerswidorowicz.wordpress.com

https://roger-swidorowicz.com/wp/

https://rogerswidorowicz.com/blog/

Episode: https://www.spreaker.com/user/roger-swidorowicz/roger-swidorowicz-manual-de-primeros-aux_142

Podcast: https://roger-swidorowicz.com