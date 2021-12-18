Address the unexpected Thalia who came to light

You may not remember them anymore, but when they were young, Jaime Camille and Thalia They were dating. They had a passion love story that forever distinguished the actor.

confessions Jaime Camille About his relationship with the translator “Amor a la Mexicana” they surprised more than one. The truth is that a long time ago, their relationship was not talked about or mentioned.

Thalia left Jaime Camil with a broken heart

During an interview with Axel Montel, Jaime Camille He began to remember many things that he loved throughout his life. One of these was with next, who I dated with for about a year when they were teenagers.

“Thalia is adorable. I really like her and the network is a very good mom”, He started by telling about his famous ex-girlfriend. And he didn’t hesitate for a minute to admit that ending that relationship made him feel sad.

“Of course! When you have a beautiful relationship and father, and it ends up being xoz, of course it hurts. It’s life cycles that end”, It’s over.

When the driver asked: “Why did you finish that?”. Jaime replied with a laugh: “I think it was the other way around.”, revealing that he was next The one who put an end to those flirting.

When did Jaime Camil and Thalia leave?

The actor and singer met at school, where they attended the same high school in Mexico City. They started dating in the early ’90s, when he was going to start his driving career on “Qué nochecita con Jaime Camil”.

Soon after they started dating, next She moved to Spain to become a VIP night. At that moment, they realized that it would be very difficult for them to be able to match their agendas and that’s why they decided to It would be better if we went our separate ways.

Today each of them made their own life and they have very beautiful families. But they will always be fondly remembered.

Do you know their love story?