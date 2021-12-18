Cristian Castro and his difficult confession: “I promised I would be better than my father”

The singer stated that he was “a bit selfish” with his sons for favoring his career (Image: Instagram/@cristiancastropop)

Actor and singer Christian Sainz Castro, better known by his stage name Christian Castro, was interviewed upon his arrival in Monterrey where he will be giving a Christmas presentation, after the singer had admitted in the previous days that he It will be the conditions for one of their children to enter the world of art.

After that, the media questioned him about his role as a father and his lack of closeness to his sons. The singer was honest about this issue and even mentioned it in his youth He promised to be better than his father, but his reality was different.

In an interview with various media outlets that covered the program Patty Chaboy sweating, Connection “happy cockerelHe admitted that he was not a good father to the children he was with Valeria Lieberman, whose Divorced in 2009 After various media scandals, she did not favor the singer and after that they continued to persecute, being one of the main reasons why he did not see the palace constantly.

Christian Castro married Valeria Lieberman, but they divorced in 2009 (Image: Instagram/@cristiancastroi)

“I wasn’t a good father, Truth is, I thought it would be because I only had when I was growing up I promised myself that I would be a better father, perhaps, than my own, rightWhat do you think? Well, I didn’t do that. The truth is that I can’t be good enough dadThe singer mentioned.

On the reasons that would have a son Veronica Castro In this case, perform hits like blueAnd to love you so the It’s better this way He pointed out that working in the artistic community was the main reason for the relationship and affected his performance as a father because he absorbs most of his time:

“I wish and I I can make more time for them, but it is true that this Trying to find songs, find a job and do a good show is so much fun And he goes on a tour of countries ”, added the actor.

Castro stated that working in the artistic community was the main reason for the relationship and influenced his performance as a father (Image: Instagram / @cristiancastropop)

Cristian Castro was particularly honest because he realized that prioritizing all these types of activities was too “selfish” on his part as he allowed his career and desire to grow in the middle of the show to “steal time” with his children and their personal lives with them.

“The truth is Maybe I was a little selfish in that sense, but maybe I should be a little more considerate and of course be a much better father. But I really don’t have it inside me – the intention of being – ”, via the controversial singer who constantly dyes his hair with color.

About what news you have about your children Michael Zaratostra Castro Lieberman s Simon Candy Castro Lieberman The singer stated that he is very proud of the two and that he hopes his son will continue to grow while the girl doesn’t expect her father-in-law to be soon:

The singer stated that he is very proud of his two children (Image: Instagram / @cristiancastropop)

“There they go. He’s 14, and my little boy, Mikhail and The truth is I am very proud. She is 16 years old and so on I hope I don’t have a boyfriend Ha ha and what Well, I hope they will give me a chance to continue Ceremony A few more years,” the melodrama actor added as The right to be bornAnd secret intentions the Cursed inheritance.

In the previous days, Castro spoke of his third daughter. meeting with todayCristian Castro has been honest about the way he sees his daughter RafaelaAnd even though she’s still in elementary school, the singer He thinks the girl also has the ability to devote herself to music.

