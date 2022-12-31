Adamari Lopez’s reaction after finding out who Luis Fonsi dedicates his songs to

Although the last great love Adamary Lopez It was Tony Costa, the fact is that the star has been married for many years with another famous artist. We are talking about Luis Fonsithe composer and singer who was able to surprise the whole world with his beauty songs. They lived with the star great moments of love.

However, we must not forget that they were the heroes of some scandals with betrayals. Although their separation was painful, they currently maintain a cordial relationship and often cross paths at work. Recently, the translator was a guest on a Puerto Rican show and they talked about the dedication behind them songs.

Adamari Lopez, do you still feel the love for Luis Fonsi?

Did Luis Fonsi dedicate a song to Adami Lopez?

during the show’s entertainment news table Today, the specialists talked about topics of interest and what is happening in the world of entertainment with different artists. As has happened more than once, Luis Fonsi He decided to be present and talk a little bit about his current situation.

In addition to giving a look at his future career and upcoming projects, the interpreter also talked about songs that marked his life. As might be expected, he was consulted about the subjects he wrote and about the persons to whom he devoted them. Oddly enough, it was on that table Adamary Lopez.

As you know, the presenter was the first wife of the singer and together they shared years of love. While the translator was talking about his compositions and the dedications that were hidden behind his pieces, the actress listened to him with keen interest and did not hide any response from her reactions.

Related news

while talking, Luis Fonsi Reveal what the four were songs He dedicated it to someone: “The first is a song I dedicate to my wife We are one. A song I wrote for my son before he was born Here you areand the third is a very special topic called I arrivedI wrote it for my daughter Michaela.” She then admitted: “I dedicate a fourth song to people who fight for what they want, who wake up in the morning with dreams and want to be a better human being, I don’t give up. “

Based on the compiler’s statements, it seems that You didn’t write a song for the announcer. Far from being silent, the Puerto Rican catches her ex-husband writing very sweetly: “He is devoted songs Beautiful”. Of course, this meeting was not overlooked by the spectators and fans alike.

On social networks, many users decided to patch the translator and noticed their presence songs that were written specifically for Adamary Lopez. in the list Step by Step and even I don’t give upwhich would have been written when the artist was still battling cancer They were in pairs.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive competitions from here.