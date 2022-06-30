July 1, 2022

Adamari and Alaa as special guests on the Disney Wish trip

Lane Skeldon July 1, 2022 2 min read

TV presenter Adamari Lopez and your daughter Alaa Take advantage of the start of summer vacation to embark on a new cruise Disney Wish, who today made a special visit to Castaway Cay, the exclusive Disney island in the Bahamas.

TV host Hoy said, “Every time Ala takes a vacation at school, I try to get a few days off…Every time I get the chance to go out with her, travel and get involved, I enjoy it so much.” Dia (Telemundo) along with several Puerto Rican media on the boats beach.

I have four weeks – of holidays – that I have to split up during the year, but every time I have the opportunity to go out with her and travel and get involved, I enjoy it so much.”

Adamari Lopez, actress and presenter

“She behaves very well, she is a very good girl so she is divine to travel too and I try to please her in the activities she wants,” the actress also said, while Ala posed for pictures with the character Pluto.

Backpacking Across Europe

After this pass through the Wish ship, which will end on Saturday, Adamari said she is so excited she will be packing her bags again once Sunday to continue the vacation with the seven-year-old, this time in Europe.

“Happy to be with Alaia, which is my greatest joy and to be able to get a good one, almost three weeks I will be on vacation. We are now on this cruise, stopping in the Bahamas, but next Sunday we will leave for Europe. Will We get to know some cities in Europe and then we will take another cruise to learn more about the Mediterranean.”

