Marc Anthony’s special birthday message to Cheyenne

Puerto Rican singer Qian He turned 54 years old earlier this week and celebrated it in style with all his fans on social media as he gathered more than six million followers of all latitudes, who do not want to miss any detail from the artist’s life.

He wrote, “Thank you for all the congratulatory messages! From Puerto Rico I send you a hug??? I love you!” Qian On the social network of the small cam next to a photo in which he is wearing a wide light blue shirt, swimsuit and red sun cap, while holding a huge birthday cake with his country’s flag.

His fans and teammates immediately reacted to the post Qian And they filled it with likes and comments, congratulating the artist on another year of life. It was the first reaction Marc Anthony To whom he wrote: “Congratulations Papito”, while Lily Stefan said to him: “Happy birthday, champ!”.

The truth is Qian Planning to celebrate his birthday all week, he recently released another post in which he wrote, “We’re still partying! Now from my hometown, San Lorenzo PR.” Along with this message, the singer comes out posing with a cake containing coconuts as decoration.

San Lorenzo is the city where he was born and raised Qian. It is a town located in the southeastern region of the island of Puerto Rico, the main economic activity of the place is cattle raising, but it also survives from tourism due to it having wide and beautiful beaches, such as the one where Isadora was recently photographed in Figueroa, the singer’s daughter.