Actress Toa Baja crowned the new Miss Puerto Rico 2022

town Toa Baja The queen of the night, Thursday, won the victory of the youth Elena Rivera like new Miss World from Puerto Rico.

Beauty crowned by the outgoing ruler Aryam Diaz In a visually and productively unattractive competition, held at the Center for Fine Arts of Caguas.

In the latest round of questions, posed by public figures through videos, Rivera responded to actor Julian Gill about the recent decision of the United States Supreme Court that limited the constitutional right to miscarriage.

Toabajeña noted that the abortion is a very personal matter, since, in her case, she learned of it through a relative, but she understands that a court should not limit a woman’s right to decide about her own bodies.

The second and third candidates were young women from Rio Grande, Amanda Perez SolisIt’s Lares Andrea Carolina RiveraStraight.

The 30 candidates initially presented themselves in pink cocktail dresses, while a new artist sang an urban song that was clearly pre-recorded, as it was out of sync with the show. The interpreter moved from stage to stage disproportionately to the candidates.

This edition was dedicated to Delia Cruz, the former competition franchisee who passed away last May at the age of 87. the daughter, Willy Mercedshe expressed her mother’s hope that “another Puerto Rican young woman would have the dream I had”, referring to her 1975 victory in the Miss World International contest.

The couple seemed relaxed and it was Beauchamp who was more in control of the stage by having to improvise at certain moments of the night. The comedian had a great balance between humor and seriousness of the event. (Stephanie Rojas)

They then chose 16 semi-finalists, including six winners of the mini-competitions (pictured) featuring talent, character and top model, which were won by the nominees from Rio Grande (Amanda Perez), Lukillo (Marilla Pepin) and Toa Baja (Elena Rivera) over the straight. (Stephanie Rojas)

Then they went to the show in a swimsuit. Pictured is Miss Dorado, Juliana Hernandez. (Stephanie Rojas)

Miss Trujillo Alto, Michelle Valentine. (Stephanie Rojas)

Miss Salinas, Skyline Correa. (Stephanie Rojas)

Miss Lares, Andrea Carolina Rivera. (Stephanie Rojas)

Miss Manatee, Jendra Ventura. (Stephanie Rojas)

Meanwhile, the group of seven semi-finalists consisted of representatives from the towns of Lukelo, Dorado, Tua Baja, Orocoves, Carolina, Lares and Rio Grande. (Stephanie Rojas)

In the festive dress competition, the most welcomed candidates were: Arecibo, Bayamón, Carolina, Toa Baja, Humacao, Lares, Luquillo, Orocovis and Ponce. (Stephanie Rojas)

The beauty of Puerto Rico aspires to be the successor to the Polish Karolina Bilawska, Miss World 2021. (Stephanie Rojas)

The questions that preceded the selection of the pool of finalists were asked dynamically with public figures, mostly from the artistic field, who asked pre-recorded questions. set included Jacobo Morales, Melina Leon, Julian Gill, Daniel Habif, Carolina Belusca, Johnny Lozada and Victor Manuel.

The competition lacked a good image on the screen, and the lighting was poor, which underestimated all the activity on the stage. Likewise, it was a very simple design, minus the splendor that these events regularly have for television.

