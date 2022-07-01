July 1, 2022

Actress Toa Baja crowned the new Miss Puerto Rico 2022

Lane Skeldon July 1, 2022 4 min read

town Toa Baja The queen of the night, Thursday, won the victory of the youth Elena Rivera like new Miss World from Puerto Rico.

Beauty crowned by the outgoing ruler Aryam Diaz In a visually and productively unattractive competition, held at the Center for Fine Arts of Caguas.

In the latest round of questions, posed by public figures through videos, Rivera responded to actor Julian Gill about the recent decision of the United States Supreme Court that limited the constitutional right to miscarriage.

Toabajeña noted that the abortion is a very personal matter, since, in her case, she learned of it through a relative, but she understands that a court should not limit a woman’s right to decide about her own bodies.

The second and third candidates were young women from Rio Grande, Amanda Perez SolisIt’s Lares Andrea Carolina RiveraStraight.

The 30 candidates initially presented themselves in pink cocktail dresses, while a new artist sang an urban song that was clearly pre-recorded, as it was out of sync with the show. The interpreter moved from stage to stage disproportionately to the candidates.

This edition was dedicated to Delia Cruz, the former competition franchisee who passed away last May at the age of 87. the daughter, Willy Mercedshe expressed her mother’s hope that “another Puerto Rican young woman would have the dream I had”, referring to her 1975 victory in the Miss World International contest.

  • The music was apparently previously recorded, as it was not in sync with the show. The interpreter moved from stage to stage disproportionately to the candidates.

  • The animators were responsible for comedians Danilo Beauchamp and Genesis Davila, Miss World 2014.

  • The couple seemed relaxed and it was Beauchamp who was more in control of the stage by having to improvise at certain moments of the night. The comedian had a great balance between humor and seriousness of the event.

  • They then chose 16 semi-finalists, including six winners of the mini-competitions (pictured) featuring talent, character and top model, which were won by the nominees from Rio Grande (Amanda Perez), Lukillo (Marilla Pepin) and Toa Baja (Elena Rivera) over the straight.

  • Then they went to the show in a swimsuit. Pictured is Miss Dorado, Juliana Hernandez.

  • Miss Toa Baja and Elena Rivera.

  • Miss Trujillo Alto, Michelle Valentine.

  • Miss Salinas, Skyline Correa.

  • Miss Lares, Andrea Carolina Rivera.

  • Miss Manatee, Jendra Ventura.

  • Meanwhile, the group of seven semi-finalists consisted of representatives from the towns of Lukelo, Dorado, Tua Baja, Orocoves, Carolina, Lares and Rio Grande.

  • In the festive dress competition, the most welcomed candidates were: Arecibo, Bayamón, Carolina, Toa Baja, Humacao, Lares, Luquillo, Orocovis and Ponce.

  • Ariam Diaz, Miss Puerto Rico 2021, handed the crown as a farewell to her reign.

  • The winner of the competition was the nominee from Toa Baja, Elena Rivera, who was crowned the new Miss World for Puerto Rico.

  • The second and third nominees were the young women from Rio Grande, Amanda Perez-Solis, Lares and Andrea Carolina Rivera, respectively.

  • In the final round of questions, Rivera responded to actor Julian Gill about the recent US Supreme Court ruling that limited the right to abortion and asserted that courts should not limit a woman's right to decide about her own bodies.

  • The beauty of Puerto Rico aspires to be the successor to the Polish Karolina Bilawska, Miss World 2021.

Previous mini-competitions in talent, personality and top model nominees were won by Rio Grande (Amanda Perez), Luquelo (Marilla Pepin) and Tua Baja (Elena Rivera) respectively.

The group of seven semi-finalists consisted of representatives from the towns of Lukelo, Dorado, Tua Baja, Orocoves, Carolina, Lares and Rio Grande.

The questions that preceded the selection of the pool of finalists were asked dynamically with public figures, mostly from the artistic field, who asked pre-recorded questions. set included Jacobo Morales, Melina Leon, Julian Gill, Daniel Habif, Carolina Belusca, Johnny Lozada and Victor Manuel.

The competition lacked a good image on the screen, and the lighting was poor, which underestimated all the activity on the stage. Likewise, it was a very simple design, minus the splendor that these events regularly have for television.

Animation was responsible for the comedian Daniel Beauchamp s Genesis DavilaMiss World 2014.

  • Candidates for Miss World Puerto Rico 2022.

  • Miss Arecibo, Tiffany Gonzalez

  • Miss Byamon, Alison Ojeda

  • Miss Caguas, Melody Matos

  • Miss Kamui, Lismari Nieves

  • Miss Canovanas, Gabriella Santana

  • Miss Carolina, Yamirelis Carrasquillo

  • Miss Sidra, Alondra de Jesus

  • Miss Kwamo, Dashira Rivera

  • Miss Gold, Juliana Hernandez

  • Miss Fajardo, Jocelyn Fajardo

  • Miss Guaynabo, Yovielys Rodriguez

  • Miss Hatillo, Estefania Lugo

  • Miss Gayoya, Marily Colon

  • Miss Humacao, Graciela Colon

  • Miss Lares, Andrea Carolina Rivera

  • Miss Luccello, Mariella Pepin

  • Miss Manatee, Jendra Ventura

  • Miss Maricao, Genelis Morales

  • Miss Orocovis, Laura Sofia Rivera

  • Miss Pons Joandra Miranda

  • Miss Quebradillas, Alina Lopez

  • Miss Rincon, Nelly A.; Sanchez

  • Miss Rio Grande, Amanda Perez

  • Miss Salinas, Skyline Korea

  • Miss Saint-Germain, Pamela M. Ramos

  • Miss San Juan, Carla Raquel Rodriguez

  • Miss Toa Baja and Elena Rivera

  • Miss Trujillo Alto, Michelle Valentine

  • Miss Otwadu, Norgean Rivera

  • Miss Vega Alta and Nicole Masonette

