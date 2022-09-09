A Virginia lottery player went for a $600 prize, but was told he had already won a million dollars

Velasquez told Virginia Lottery officials that he plans to use his prize to sponsor his family and possibly start his own business.

A man from the town of Annandale, Virginia, bought a scratch-off ticket and won the jackpot according to the Virginia Lottery, winning $1 million in damages.. However, the player initially thought that his reward was much less.

Which is that Jose Velazquez thought he would raise only $600. However, when Virginia Lottery employees at the customer service center in the Woodbridge offices reviewed the ticket, they quickly discovered that the ticket had a bigger prize.

ABC 8 News reported that Velasquez was shopping for a can of soda after working at a Safeway store on Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County when he decided to buy a “20X the Money” lottery ticket as well.

Virginia Lottery said Velásquez who had the option to collect the full $1 million prize paid over 30 years or take the $759,878 in one go.

Velásquez chose to take the option in cash at once. The Safeway Store Little River Turnpike also received a $10,000 reward just for selling the winning ticket.

This is the second grand prize to be won in the 20X the Money game, which means there is only one grand prize that is unclaimed. The chance of winning this first prize is 1 in 1,754,400. The chance of winning any prize for any other amount in the game is 1 in 3.65.

