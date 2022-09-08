A North Carolina man decided to buy a $20 lottery scratch while pumping gas and won $2 million.

Grand Money Scratch-Off launched last September and offers four grand prizes worth $2 million, and now only one of those prizes remains.

Lottery player Joyce Harden Jr., from Gastonia, North Carolina, He tried his luck by scratching $20 when he arrived at a gas station and won a $2 million prize.

Hardin bought his Grand Money game ticket at the Times Turnaround store on South New Hope Road in Gastonia.

When Hardin arrived at the lottery headquarters to receive his prize, he had to make a decision. He can choose to receive the award as an annual bonus of $100,000 over 20 years or receive it in a lump sum of $1.2 million.

The winner chooses to receive a total payment of $1.2 million After deducting required state and federal taxes, he was left with $85,212,26.

$2 million prize still to be claimed And two $100 prizes.

