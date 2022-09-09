A Michigan man played the same lottery numbers every day for 9 months and won $25,000 a year for life

A Michigan man wins a $25,000-a-year grand prize for life from the Michigan LotteryThis was achieved after using the same numbers to enter the drawing called “Lucky For Life” every day for several months.

The lucky winner, Scott Snyder, 55, of Zeeland, told Michigan Lottery officials that the ‘Lucky For Life’ ticket he bought at the Mobil gas station on West Main Street Avenue contained a set of numbers he had played for 9 months.

“I started playing this particular set of numbers in February and have played it every day since then.Snyder said.

Snyder’s numbers were 07-12-31-37-44, which matches the five white balls in the August 7 drawing.

“I was checking some tickets at the store and got a message to visit a lottery office when I scanned one. I scanned it again and got the same message, so I told the clerk he must have won a lot,” Snyder said.

“The employee told me that they recently sold a lifetime prize of $25,000 annually and printed out the winning numbers so I could check my ticket.. When I realized I was the biggest winner, I tried not to get too excited at first. Because it doesn’t look real. I still find it hard to believe that this is real.”

Instead of receiving $25,000 a year for life, Snyder chose to collect his winnings as a one-time payment of $390,000. He said he plans to use his earnings to buy a new home.

You may also like:

– No Mega Millions 6 tickets sold and now the jackpot grows to $210 million

– A North Carolina man decides to buy a $20 lottery scratch off while pumping and wins $2 million.

– A Michigan man played Powerball once a week and finally won a million dollars

– A Virginia lottery player went for a $600 prize, but was told he had already won a million dollars

– A New York woman won the lottery and could have taken $1,000 every day of her life, but she preferred to have all the money in one go

– A Florida woman wins $2,500 a week in the lottery for life