September 2, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A Latina employee contaminated meat from the warehouse she was working in in New York

Zera Pearson September 2, 2022 1 min read

Karen Palacios Gutierrez.

Photo: Nassau County Police Department / Courtesy

Karen Palacios Gutierrez, a Long Island (New York) woman who was a meatpacker, was arrested for allegedly handling food that was ready for retail consumption.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, on the night of August 25, the 38-year-old suspect from Hempstead was working for The Ava Companies in Hicksville and at one point took a coin out of her pocket and stuffed it into a package of meat ready for retail consumption.

A container of meat that was to be distributed to retailers was discarded, resulting in a loss of $400, according to authorities. But it is not clear if this is the first time that Palacios has done something like this.

It added that the employee was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with criminal mischief, nuisance and tampering with consumer products. Fox News.

See also  Warning: a tourist has disappeared in front of a McDonald's restaurant in Times Square, New York

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Falcondo will extract the nickel needed for car batteries

September 2, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Lufthansa suspended 800 flights on Friday to and from Frankfurt and Munich airports due to the pilots’ strike

September 1, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

What Payments Should You Avoid With Your Debit Card?

September 1, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

A Latina employee contaminated meat from the warehouse she was working in in New York

September 2, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

The actress who insured her legs for thousands of dollars

September 2, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

The Webb Telescope captured the first direct image of an exoplanet

September 2, 2022 Roger Rehbein
5 min read

3 things revealed by photos of documents found by the FBI at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

September 2, 2022 Winston Hale