A Latina employee contaminated meat from the warehouse she was working in in New York

Karen Palacios Gutierrez, a Long Island (New York) woman who was a meatpacker, was arrested for allegedly handling food that was ready for retail consumption.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, on the night of August 25, the 38-year-old suspect from Hempstead was working for The Ava Companies in Hicksville and at one point took a coin out of her pocket and stuffed it into a package of meat ready for retail consumption.

A container of meat that was to be distributed to retailers was discarded, resulting in a loss of $400, according to authorities. But it is not clear if this is the first time that Palacios has done something like this.

It added that the employee was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with criminal mischief, nuisance and tampering with consumer products. Fox News.