This application will save you time at airports in the United States and Canada

If you are considering traveling to the United States or Canada and are concerned about waiting times at passport checks, you will be interested to know that there is a mobile app that can help you avoid them.

Launched by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP in English) free app Mobile Passport Control (MPC) Qualified individuals are allowed to conduct Digital Passport Check and Baggage Declaration Process.

Those who use it, CBP explains, will not have to fill out physical forms and may experience much shorter waiting times.

What is MPC and how to download it?

Mobile Passport Control is an application developed by CBP Available on Google Play Store For Android phones and in the Apple Store for iOS.

Eligible travelers, US citizens, permanent residents, and visiting Canadian citizens can use the B1/B2 at a number of air and sea ports in both countries.

It’s not mandatory and downloading is voluntary, the customs office explains, although it can help reduce waiting times when checking your passport.

until 12 profiles can be created in the appallowing families to use it and send a single action of it to all members.

Regarding data security, Explain CBP To be sent through an encryption protocol directly to their servers.

Information can be stored on electronic devices for future trips or deleted immediately.

What airports and seaports allow its use?

The following list provided by Customs and Border Control includes all destinations where your application operates.

It includes 38 locations, of which 31 are US airports, 3 Canadian pre-entry locations, and 4 seaports:

Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport (BWI)

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Houston William P. Hobby International Airport (HOU)

Kansas City International Airport (MCI)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Port of Miami

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

Montreal Trudeau International Airport (YUL)

John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Auckland International Airport (OAK)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Palm Beach Marine

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

Port Everglades

Portland International Airport (PDX)

Sacramento International Airport (SMF)

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Jose International Airport (SJC)

San Juan Airport (SJU)

st john port

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)

Other things you should know about MPC

CBP explains it The app must be used as soon as you arrive at the airportor pre-entry area or sea port.

It is not a substitute for a passportwhich you will still need to present to the customs and border control officer.

This means that you will still need to be screened by agents, but unlike regular travelers, if you use the app, you will be directed to the faster MPC rider queue.

And you don’t have to fill out an advertisement form, the app takes care of it. If you have previously done it in a traditional way, you can give it to the customs officer.

Finally, CBP explains, if your flight is diverted to an airport that doesn’t use MPC processing, you won’t be able to use the app. In this case, the normal admission protocol continues.

If you are checked by a CBP officer in the pre-entry area, you will land as a domestic passenger and can proceed as normal to your connecting flight or destination.

