Falcondo will extract the nickel needed for car batteries

President and General Manager FalcondoIoannis Motavis announced Thursday that the company will implement a project to produce batteries for electric cars.

He stated that an investment of about 150 million dollars for the project, which will allow the creation of more than 500 direct jobs.

“Today, we want to announce that from the heart of Cibao we continue to innovate and work to put the country on the world map of green mobility by implementing a new project to extract minerals from minerals. As known by many of those present, electric vehicles represent the mobility of the future, and the Dominican Republic has an opportunity great use in this field.” Falcondo.

He pointed out that in Falcondo Innovation is assumed as one of the pillars of the process. “A commitment that has led us to double our factory production by 100 percent,” he said.

By participating in a thematic breakfast of the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (air), Matafs emphasized that in 50 years of operations, Falcondo It has been distinguished by the practice of responsible and sustainable mining that respects the environment.

He pointed out that Americano Nickel has been keen since its arrival to maintain a philosophy consistent with the work so that the areas that have intervened for mining are restored in the shortest possible time and returned in the same condition or better than it was in the beginning.

In activity, chief airThis was said by Celso Juan Maranzini Falcondo Generate more than 2,000 direct jobs.

He explained that until 2021, ferricel exports were 27,000 tons, equivalent to $440.55 million, representing 3.78% of national exports.

“This is a company committed to promoting innovation as a way to continue making its operations socially and environmentally sustainable,” he said.